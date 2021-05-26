CORNWALL — Like many other towns in the state, Cornwall is working on developing and putting in motion an affordable housing plan.
First Selectman Gordon Ridgway, speaking at the town’s housing forum this week, said there’s a definite need for more affordable housing. He said that the price of housing in the region has gone up by about 25 to 30 percent during the pandemic.
Cornwall is required to follow the 2017 state statute that states all municipalities must develop an affordable housing plan by July 2022. Other towns in Litchfield County also working toward an affordable housing plan include New Milford, Washington, Warren, Barkhamsted, Morris, Canaan (Falls Village), Harwinton, Norfolk and Goshen.
The long-term goal of these plans is to meet the housing needs of current and future residents and workers in those towns.
In 2020, the Connecticut Department of Housing made grant money available to help municipalities develop an affordable housing plan. The plans must specify how the municipality intends to increase its number of affordable housing developments.
Affordable housing is housing that costs less than 30 percent of the income of a household earning 80 percent or less of the area’s median income.
According to Janell Mullen, who is working on the town’s affordable housing plan process, there are 36 affordable housing units in Cornwall. This is 3 percent of all housing stock, which is about 1,007 units. The breakdown is as follows: 10 units are at Bonney Brook, 18 are at Kugeman Village, two are tenant rental assisted and the remaining are at scattered sites.
According to Mullen, the Cornwall Town Plan of Conservation & Development contains a goal increase the number of affordable housing units in town by at least 25.
In terms of senior housing, Bonney Brook is the only age-designated housing development in Cornwall. There are 10 people on its waiting list, with an average wait of two years.
According to recent SmartMLS data, the average sale price of a home in Cornwall in 2020 has been $620,000, which is a 22 percent increase from 2019. An average of one to two housing units in Cornwall is produced per year.
In terms of the number of residents in town, the population is shrinking, according to Mullen. It’s currently about 1,376. By 2040, it is projected to be 905.
The term “housing-cost burdened” was also discussed at the forum. This is a household that spends more than 30 percent of its monthly income on housing costs (rent/mortgage payments, utilities, and maintenance). In Cornwall, 35 percent of the population is housing-cost burdened.
Heather Dinneen of Cornwall Social Services said she strives to help people remain in town. She helps seniors, families and low income men in this regard by offering financial assistance and community services.
She added Cornwall has spent about $25,000 in 2020 from its food and fuel fund to support people with housing expenses. “That is the second largest expense behind the food pantry,” Dinneen said.
Dinneen also said she hears from people who grew up in town and would like to move back, and say they have trouble finding an affordable apartment.
Additionally, she said rent payments in Cornwall are “quite high” and she’s concerned about the eviction moratorium ending — “and what that’s going to look like as landlords and property owners perhaps try to collect back rent and how that’s going to impact Cornwall families.”
Ridgway said having diversified housing options “has long been a priority for the town.”
Cornwall’s final affordable housing plan is expected to be adopted by the town’s Board of Selectmen by October or November.