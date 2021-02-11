Main Street Community Foundation (MSCF), which has launched phase 3 of its COVID-19 Response Fund grant program, is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations. The program is designed to build capacity and strengthen recovery efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, an announcement said. The deadline to apply is Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.
To be eligible for funding, organizations must meet specific criteria, such as the nonprofit organization must have a main office in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington or Wolcott and be serving a significant population in those communities. The one-time Capacity Building Grants of between $2,500-$7,500 will be awarded to 501(c)(3) organizations and other charitable organizations able to receive tax-deductible contributions per MSCF’s discretion. More details can be found at www.mainstreetfoundation.org/apply-for-grant.
Organizations who meet the criteria and wish to apply must contact Kate Kerchaert, director of grants and programs, at kate@mainstreetfoundation.org or call 860-583-6363 for a preliminary discussion at least seven business days prior to the deadline. The application will be made available to organizations that qualify after they contact the foundation to determine eligibility.
For more information, visit www.mainstreetfoundation.org/covid19-fund.