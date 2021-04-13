TORRINGTON — Hartford HealthCare set new hours of operation for its Torrington-based COVID-19 testing location.
The new hours at the testing center at 211 High Street are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. It is closed other days.
This testing is for patients who are experiencing symptoms and may have possible exposure. They are tested without leaving their vehicles. The testing can accommodate adults and children of all ages, when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. After testing, patients are given follow-up instructions and information about self-isolation. Patients receive their results online.
To help expedite testing, a doctor’s referral is recommended. Those who do not have a doctor are asked to call Hartford HealthCare at 1-833-621-0600 for assistance.
Information and hours are subject to change. For the latest updates, visit charlottehungerford.org. COVID-19 information can be found at hartfordhealthcare.org/coronavirus.