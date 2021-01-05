Vaccinations continue to roll out across Connecticut as cases of COVID-19 and deaths linked to the virus continue to be reported statewide.
6:25 a.m. - Connecticut’s prison inmates and residents of other congregate settings are expected to be included in the next wave of COVID-19 vaccinations, officials announced Tuesday. Food service workers are expected to be moved into the next phase too, including those who work in food banks or as health inspectors. Waterwaste and sanitation workers will also be in that next wave. Click here to read the full story.
6:20 a.m. - As the number of cumulative coronavirus cases in Bridgeport approaches 12,000, the Connecticut Department of Public Health opened a new drive-thru testing site at Seaside Park. Click here to read the full story.
4:21 p.m. - Connecticut reported 2,332 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday as the daily positivity rate climbed back up to 7.66 percent. Hospitalizations for the disease also rose, with a net 38 more patients bringing the total statewide to 1,149. Another 24 fatalities brought the statewide death toll to 6,192.
10:55 a.m. - Eleven employees at the Williams Schools, a private school in New London, received COVID-19 vaccinations after they were mistakenly identified as eligible for shots meant only for health care workers and those in nursing homes, according to The Day of New London.
9 a.m. - As a new, more contagious strain of COVID-19 continues to spread across the U.K., England is entering a third national lockdown that will last at least six week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced. The lockdown went into effect at midnight Tuesday and won’t be reviewed until at least mid-February, according to the Associated Press. A lockdown also began in Scotland Tuesday. Northern Ireland and Wales have already imposed tough restrictions.
8:40 a.m. - The American Red Cross partnered with the NFL to urge people to donate blood, especially those who have recovered from COVID-19, according to a press release. All those who donate blood or platelets this January will be automatically entered to win a trip to next year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Appointments can be made at RedCrossBlood.org, on the Red Cross Blood Donor smartphone application or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
8:15 a.m. - In California, the Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency directed ambulance crews not to transport patients with little chance of survival to hospital and to conserve the use of oxygen as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in the area, filling hospital beds with virus patients, according to CNN. The LA Times reports that a person is dying every 10 minutes with the virus in Los Angeles County.
8:05 a.m. - The Connecticut General Assembly will begin its 2021 session on Wednesday outside the state Capitol — which is still closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Protesters are expected. Click here to read the full story.
8 a.m. - Patrick Dragon, a deputy fire chief and retired Connecticut State Police trooper who was among the first on the scene at the Sandy Hook shooting, died Saturday night after what those who knew him described as a “valiant battle” with COVID-19. Click here to read the full story.