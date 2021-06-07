Infections are dropping statewide, but researchers are cautioning they have discovered several COVID variants in Connecticut that may have fueled India’s deadly second wave of the pandemic.
The latest report on variants from the Yale School of Public Health, the state Department of Public Health and Jackson Laboratories shows 18 cases of two variants first detected in India have been found in Connecticut.
Two of the cases involved the B.1.617.1 variant, while 16 involved the B.1.617.2 variant. Cases of B.1.617.2 comprised just over 3 percent of all positive COVID-19 test kits studied by the researchers in the past week through genomic sequencing.
Both of the variants could escape the body’s antibodies created by either vaccines or from monoclonal antibodies used to treat someone with COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But health officials in the United Kingdom said last month the vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca proved effective against the Indian strain in an official study, the Associated Press reported. The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been approved for use in the United States. The European Union’s head also expressed confidence that vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson should be effective against the variant, the Associated Press reported.
So someone who’s fully vaccinated might still catch one of the variants, but the vaccine would keep them from getting seriously ill.
“The plan isn’t every single person, no one gets the virus when we get the vaccine,” said Dr. Keith Grant, senior system director for infection prevention at Hartford HealthCare. He said he would prefer to tell patients who are considered high risk for COVID complications that because they’re vaccinated “they have a high probability of surviving, versus what we saw a year ago.”
Of the two variants first detected in India now found in Connecticut, it’s B.1.617.2, also known as “Delta” in the nomenclature adopted by the World Health Organization, that has researchers worried.
“As a variant, it’s concerning,” said Nathan Grubaugh, an assistant professor of epidemiology who heads the genetic sequencing efforts at the Yale School of Public Health. “It combines a couple of the factors of other variants into one.”
The strain seems to be as transmissible as the variant first detected in the U.K., Grubaugh said. That variant is believed to spread about 40 percent easier than the original strain of COVID-19, according to the CDC, and is now widespread in Connecticut. And from early lab studies, the B.1.617.2 appears to escape the body’s immune response as well as a variant first detected in South Africa, Grubaugh said.
Grant, citing data from the U.K., said the variant is believed to be more than twice as transmissible as the original strain detected in the U.K. “We’re basically mimicking very closely what we’re seeing in the U.K.” he said.
“It rivals two of the main things — transmisiblity and immune evasiveness — of two different variants that were a concern for very different reasons,” Grubaugh said. “Whether or not that is a local concern ... I think really depends on the continued vaccination and how much transmission we have because it could be 100 percent of the cases, but if we’re down to handfuls of cases, on a population level, it’s not that big of a concern.”
COVID-19 cases have plummeted throughout the spring in Connecticut, mirroring similar declines in virus metrics nationwide.
On Monday, the state reported a positivity rate of 0.55 percent over the previous three days, as 197 new cases were detected out of 35,968 tests. Hospitalizations for the virus fell by a net 10 patients, bringing the statewide total to 72. Seven more fatalities were reported, bringing the state’s official death toll to 8,253.
The declining metrics come as nearly 55 percent of the state’s total population is considered fully vaccinated, according to CDC data released Sunday. A little more than 64 percent of the state’s population have received at least one dose of vaccine.
The total number of cases from the two variants from India is small compared to cases of the variant first detected in the U.K., known as B.1.1.7. As of Thursday, when the data was last updated, 3,035 of that strain have been identified in Connecticut, and the variant comprised more than 67 percent of cases sequenced by the researchers in the past week.
How exactly the new variants arrived in Connecticut is something researchers are still trying to figure out. Grubaugh said data indicates it could have passed through travel from the U.K. and India, but the cases that are showing up now are not associated with international travel and it seems the variant has been circulating for the past month to six weeks.
Both the Indian-originating variants found in Connecticut have a mutation in the virus’ spike protein — the thorny-looking outcroppings on the exterior of the virus that give it’s “crown-like” appearance — known as L452R. That mutation is thought to reduce the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody treatments, according to the CDC.
But the Delta variant is not the so-called “double-mutant,” a name given to a variant that emerged in India with the L452R mutation and second alteration thought to help it escape the immune system. Still, Grubaugh described it as the “most concerning variant on the planet,” despite not seeming to pose much of a threat based solely on its genome.
Both he and Grant argued the variants are more reason for those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so.
Grant noted Pfizer had concluded it’s vaccine had proved about 88 percent effective against the variant.
“Even with mutations, this vaccine is still holding,” Grant said. “However ... viruses do what viruses do — they mutate. And if at some point we get a mutation that we no longer have 88 percent ... then we have a huge problem.”
Grubaugh gave the example of one vaccinated person being surrounded by 100 people who are not vaccinated. With an outbreak of the variant and reduced effectiveness of the vaccine, there’s a chance that person would get infected. But if half of the 100 were vaccinated, then the chances of exposure drop, he pointed out.
“Vaccines work, but they only work to a point,” he said. “The less work you give your vaccines to do, the more protective you’re going to be. It seems obvious, but it’s not like a free pass to do anything you want.”