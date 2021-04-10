Crews searching for missing kayaker in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — Divers and crews from multiple towns are searching the waters of Long Meadow Pond on Saturday afternoon, after a kayaker was reported missing.
Dive teams were called to the end of Lake Shore Drive shortly after 2:45 p.m. after a report of an overturned kayak, according to initial dispatch reports.
Crews at the scene reported a bystander said one person had been rescued but another person was unaccounted for.
Divers were called in from Morris, Bantam and Middlebury, according to dispatch reports. Multiple boats were also sent out to aid in the search.
Crews are staged on Long Meadow Road.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.