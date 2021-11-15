Cross country championship in Litchfield draws youths from across CT

LITCHFIELD — The Connecticut Association of USA Track & Field conducted its annual Junior Olympic Cross Country Championship Sunday at White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield, according to USATF Connecticut.
Approximately 200 young runners ages 5 to 18 traveled to Litchfield from all areas in Connecticut to take part in the annual event, according to a statement.
The youngest runners, ages 8 and younger, raced a challenging 2,000-meter course, according to the statement. The champions in this group were Liv Killam, representing the Litchfield Track Club with a time of 9:01 and Atticus Roche, representing the New Haven Age Group Track Club with a time of 8:43, the statement said.
Athletes in the age 9 to 10 group raced a 3,000-meter course. The winners of this group were Laila Goodman, of the Litchfield Track Club, with a time of 11:53 and Luke Piccirillo with a time of 12:18, according to the statement.
Athletes in the age 11 to 12 group also ran a 3,000-meter race. The champions in this group were Caleigh Lane with a time of 11:35 and RJ Piccirillo with a time of 11:04, the statement said.
Athletes in the age 13 to 14 group ran a 4,000-meter race. Winners in this group were Radea Raleva, representing the New Canaan Blazers Track Club with a time of 16:06, and Owen Jones, representing the South Farms Track Club with a time of 14:50, the statement said.
Athletes in the age 15 to16 group ran a 5,000-meter course. Winners in this group were Katelyn Zaloski, from the Danbury Hatters, with a time of 20:32 and Elias Alvarado of Danbury, with a time of 16:57.
Athletes in the age 17 to 18 group also ran a 5,000-meter course. The winners were Stephanie Queiroz, of Danbury, with a time of 19:20, and Devon Rosemark, also from Danbury, with a time of 16:23, the statement said.
Participants from this championship meet all advance to the Region 1 Championship, to be held in Attleboro, Mass., on Nov. 21. Region 1 consists of all New England states plus the eastern portion of New York State, the statement said.
Official results will be on athletic.net Monday.