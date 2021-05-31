CT Air National Guard doing Memorial Day flyovers

The Connecticut Air National Guard will conduct flyovers statewide for Memorial Day on Monday.
Residents can expect to see and hear the 103rd Airlift Wing Flying Yankees as they honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the country.
Below is the schedule for the flyovers on Monday, which could fluctuate by plus or minus 30 minutes:
Suffield
Rocky Hill
Plainville
Unionville
Canton/Collinsville
Torrington
Kent
Danbury
Shelton/Derby
Watertown
Litchfield
Granby
East Granby
Windsor
Coventry
Pomfret
East Haddam
Deep River
Old Saybrook
Old Lyme
Clinton
Madison
Guilford
New Milford
Trumbull
Avon
Darien
Fairfield
Ludlow, MA
Southbury
Oxford
East Windsor
South Windsor
Ellington
Bloomfield
Naugatuck
Ridgefield
Prospect
Simsbury
Harwinton
Brookfield