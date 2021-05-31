CT Air National Guard doing Memorial Day flyovers

A file photo of a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft from Connecticut Air National Guard’s 103rd Airlift Wing Flying Yankees.

 Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media

The Connecticut Air National Guard will conduct flyovers statewide for Memorial Day on Monday.

Residents can expect to see and hear the 103rd Airlift Wing Flying Yankees as they honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the country.

Below is the schedule for the flyovers on Monday, which could fluctuate by plus or minus 30 minutes:

Suffield

Rocky Hill

Plainville

Unionville

Canton/Collinsville

Torrington

Kent

Danbury

Shelton/Derby

Watertown

Litchfield

Granby

East Granby

Windsor

Coventry

Pomfret

East Haddam

Deep River

Old Saybrook

Old Lyme

Clinton

Madison

Guilford

New Milford

Trumbull

Avon

Darien

Fairfield

Ludlow, MA

Southbury

Oxford

East Windsor

South Windsor

Ellington

Bloomfield

Naugatuck

Ridgefield

Prospect

Simsbury

Harwinton

Brookfield

