WINSTED — Tara Jo Holmberg wants to give all her science students at Northwestern Connecticut Community College experiences similar to the ones she had growing up.
Holmberg, who is entering her 20th year at the college where she teaches environmental science and biology, was awarded this year’s STEM science achievement honor from the Connecticut Science Center.
Her motivation as an educator is to connect her students with the outside world.
For Holmberg, it was a research trip in Cozumel, Mexico that led her to not only pursue science, but also education.
“We were doing research on the coral reefs for the Mexican government ... to help them determine what they could do to preserve them,” Holmberg said. “We had to be trained to be scuba divers. We did that work and I did that for three years and that led me to grad school.”
The Torrington resident grew up in the Midwest, where she spent countless hours outside fishing and gardening, among other activities.
And while she can’t take her classes to Mexico for the kind of experience she had, she can make use of the nature around her in the northwest part of Connecticut.
“My goal is to get them experience with real data that they are collecting and experiences out in the field,” Holmberg said. “If we’re talking about forest ecology, I want them to actually be out in the forest. We’re lucky in this corner of the state. We have these abundant natural resources that are available.”
For science majors, and even for those not focusing on the subject, Holmberg believes this is an important step in seeing how science is applied to life outside of the classroom. It also connects the students to the world around them.
“We have been able to do these long-term studies by going to some of the state parks or conserved land,” Holmberg said. “We use the forest to study how they’re changing, if they’re changing, how they’re doing over time. It’s data that can be used by scientists who are doing bigger studies as well. It’s not just for in the classroom, it’s for beyond the classroom. I want them to know that what they’re doing isn’t just valuable for their own learning experience but valuable to others as well.”
With all of life’s many distractions, Holmberg sets a goal in her teaching that she said will “reignite the curiosity and wonder” students may have lost in science and the natural world.
“I want them to not be afraid to get their feet wet and their hands dirty,” Holmberg said. “That’s figurative and also literal. Many of my students, even though we live where we live, have not spent a lot of time outside. The first lab is kind of tough when we’re outside. By the second lab, you can see there’s a change.”
The COVID-19 has put a pause on some of Holmberg’s group outings, particularly because conducting labwork inside is tough when it comes to social distancing guidelines. She’s excited to return to the kind of collaborative and hands-on labwork she sees as being an invaluable part of her classroom experience.
Holmberg said being honored by the Connecticut Science Center was particularly humbling, especially after the very difficult last year and a half for educators.
“There were other wonderful people up for the award and many others in the state who weren't nominated. I really am humbled for one by being honored,” Holmberg said. “I think about all the work in the year and a half by educators. I’m thrilled and I really appreciate everything.”
If there’s one thing Holmberg wants others to take away from this, it’s to not lose your connection to nature, and to consider everyone else’s connection to nature as well.
“As much as it can be connected to them in terms of their own lives it’s also about the lives of others, to help in terms of inclusivity and equity and broadening their horizons and helping them see their perspectives of others,” Holmberg said. “We want to make sure other voices are included that reflect what might not always be heard. That’s all really important and that gets lost when we’re just doing content.”