Tiny the kitten might not have survived if not for public intervention, and though he’s still too young to be adopted, he probably won’t be in the pound for long.
About six weeks ago, a local resident found a litter of four, feral newborn kittens.
“The person saw the kittens there by themselves, and they were just a day or so old,” said Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control officer Robert Yuchniuk. “We started bottle feeding them.”
Yuchniuk had a friend whose cat had just given birth, so he sent the four kittens there. The surrogate mother took to the newborns immediately — she cleaned the kittens up and allowed them to nurse.
“But, Tiny being the runt of the litter, started having some problems,” Yuchniuk said.
He was sent to an emergency veterinary facility and was diagnosed with “failure to thrive,” which Yuchniuk said sometimes happens to the runt of a litter: “They just don’t survive.”
Failure to thrive, or fading kitten syndrome, is characterized by “lethargy, lack of interest in nursing, sleeping separately from the litter and whining,” according to PetMD.com.
“Some kittens may not survive no matter what you do,” Ellen Carozza, a veterinary technician from Virginia told PetMD.com.
Yuchniuk posted photos of Tiny on Facebook and asked for help to defray the kitten’s medical costs. He said residents kicked in a total of about $1,500 in $20 and $100 increments, covering the entirety of the vet bill.
Tiny survived, and made it back from the hospital. Yuchniuk bought a heating pad to make sure the aptly named cat was warm and his littermates — named Sassy, Spunky and MooCow — welcomed their brother home.
He’s about half the size of his siublings.
“When he came back from the hospital they’d clean him and keep him warm,” Yuchniuk said. “It looked like they were trying to take care of him and help him out.”
Connecticut state law stipulates that animals can’t be adopted until they’re eight weeks old, so Tiny and his siblings have a few weeks to go until they’re ready to be adopted.
In the meantime, Yuchniuk and Tiny have been making the rounds, taking the cats to local businesses. It helps socialize the born-feral kittens — “They came from a feral cat colony so its important to socialize the kittens when they’re young,” he said — but it’s also nice for the businesses they’re visiting.
“It disrupts work in the office for a while,” Yuchniuk said. “It’s good for everyone involved.”