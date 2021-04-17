Several Connecticut state court houses plan to reopen next month as COVID-19 restrictions are eased throughout the state.
The state’s judicial branch also plans to increase the number of criminal cases at courts that are open in an effort to reduce the backlog of cases in the system.
Beginning May 17, the state plans to reopen the geographical area 5 courthouse in Derby, GA 10 in New London, GA 12 in Manchester, the Judicial District Courthouse in Putnam and juvenile court in Rockville.
“As more and more COVID restrictions are being lifted or modified and as more and more Connecticut residents are being vaccinated against the virus, the Judicial Branch is now in a position to cautiously and incrementally move forward with plans to further increase the scope and volume of judicial business being conducted by its judges and employees,” a press release from the courts said.
Like most public venues in Connecticut, court houses that have been open during the pandemic have required people who enter to wear masks. Courtrooms normally packed with people have had seating areas reduced with areas marked off. Defendants in custody usually appear in court virtually from lockup through a monitor set up where defendants would stand prior to the pandemic.
The statement from the Judicial Branch said courts that are open also plan to “expand the scope and volume of criminal dockets” through staggered schedules throughout the day.
“Doing so will allow judges, working with the state’s attorneys and defense counsel, an opportunity to reduce the backlog of cases pending on the criminal dockets,” the statement said.
The courts plan to return to “near normal” operations over the next few months, it said.