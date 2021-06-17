CT COVID hospitalizations lowest since early in pandemic

As thousands more residents got vaccinated in the past week, Connecticut reported the lowest daily number of hospitalizations since the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a tweet Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont said the 37 total hospitalizations statewide reported Thursday marked the lowest number since March 18, 2020, just weeks after the first Connecticut cases were detected.
Lamont in the tweet offered his thanks to the “amazing health care workers who've worked tirelessly to get us to this day!”
Hospitalizations fell by a net 13 patients statewide Thursday from the previous day, according to the state’s data. Health officials recorded 35 new infections, found out of 11,801 for a daily positivity rate of 0.3 percent. One more fatality brought the state’s official COVID-related death toll to 8,266.
The low infection rate, similar to other days this month, comes as 65.6 percent of the state’s total population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
With more than 58 percent of the state population fully vaccinated, life has largely returned to the pre-pandemic normal with most businesses allowing fully vaccinated patrons to go without masks, and bars, beaches and restaurants open without restrictions.
But some communities are still lagging far behind the state average for vaccinations.
In Mansfield, less than 35 percent of residents have received at least one shot of the vaccine, data released Thursday shows, while less than 32 percent are fully vaccinated.
The data shows some of the state’s largest cities, including Hartford, Bridgeport and Waterbury, are also lagging both in terms of first doses and residents who are fully vaccinated.
In contrast, more than 97 percent of the 1,053 residents of Canaan have received one shot or more, the data shows, while almost 86 percent are fully vaccinated, making it the most-vaccinated community in the state.
Other highly vaccinated communities include the towns of Salisbury, Lyme, Old Saybrook and Kent.
As in previous reports, communities noted as a having underserved census tracts are showing lower vaccination rates. That is also reflected in data on underserved communities the state is prioritizing for vaccination based on ZIP codes. Just under half of residents in the prioritized ZIP codes have received at least one dose, versus 63 percent in other ZIP codes. About 43 percent of residents in the prioritized ZIP codes are fully vaccinated, compared with about 57 percent outside of them.
However, the state still saw an 11 percent jump in the number of total vaccine doses administered in the past week for a total of more than 87,000.
Weekly vaccine administration rates had been dropping off steadily since April 10, when they peaked at roughly 314,000.
While progress against the virus continues in Connecticut and across the nation, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Thursday it plans to invest more than $2 billion of American Rescue Plan funds toward the development of antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19.
The plan, outlined in an announcement from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, aims to develop drugs that could be taken by patients in a pill form at home before their infection gets worse.
The announcement from HHS said “even as hundreds of millions of Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 and cases, hospitalizations and death rates fall, the Biden administration remains committed to identifying effective treatment options that can prevent people diagnosed with COVID-19 from progressing to serious illness and death.”
Under the plan, around $300 million would go toward research for the drugs with another $1 billion for evaluation and $700 million earmarked for development and manufacturing. The Biden administration also pledged up to $1.2 billion for researchers to create drugs for other coronaviruses, which could then expand “to other viruses with pandemic potential,” the announcement said.
In Connecticut, at least one doctor said the Biden administration’s drive for antiviral drugs was good news.
"There's a lot of things on the table," said Dr. Zane Saul, chief of infectious disease at Bridgeport Hospital, who said he's aware of the money being funneled toward antivirals.
He pointed out that at least one antiviral medication, remdesivir, had been used to treat COVID-19.
However, there were concerns about the medication's effectiveness. In November, the World Health Organization recommended against the use of remdesivir in hospitalized patients, "as there is currently no evidence that remdesivir improves survival and other outcomes in these patients," the WHO said.
Considering the success of the vaccines and a decline in cases, Saul said it's unclear how great a need there would be for more antivirals. Next fall, when activities start to move back inside, there will be a clearer picture of what COVID spread might look like long-term.
“Then we’ll see how urgent the need is for these new agents,” he said.