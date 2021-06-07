LITCHFIELD COUNTY — The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has awarded 24 grants from the Farm Transition Grant (FTG) program, totaling $497,382 to strengthen the economic viability of Connecticut farmers and agricultural cooperatives seeking to expand, diversify, and improve their existing operation.
The 2021 FTG was revised to address the needs and better respond to known gaps within the industry. As a result, four new grant categories were developed:
· New Farmer Microgrant
· Infrastructure Investment Grant
· Research and Development Grant
· Innovation and Diversification Grant
The categories consisted of a new farmer grant to assist producers with three years or less advance their farm business, an infrastructure investment grant to enable farm businesses to diversify farm product offerings or expand, a research and development grant to enable the farm business to determine if a new product or service is financially viable, and a final category of innovation and diversification that will enable a farm business to implement a new product or service.
"The restructuring of the Farm Transition Grant affords the opportunity to better support Connecticut’s agricultural producers throughout all stages of their life and business,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “The selected projects demonstrate the innovation and growth of agriculture to create sustainable job opportunities while developing a diversified offering of farm products for consumers.”
Connecticut is home to more than 5,500 farms contributing more than $4 billion to the state’s economy.
The 2021 Farm Transition Grant awardees include:
Fort Hill Farm, LLC, in New Milford: Equipment to increase production through organic no-till methods.
Smokedown Farm, LLC, Sharon: Equipment for hop harvesting and storage.
Cow Pots, LLC, East Canaan: Equipment to modernize cow pot manufacturing to increase production.
The Farm Transition Grant Program is a competitive matching grant program. Funding is provided through Public Act 05-228, An Act Concerning Farmland Preservation, Land Protection, Affordable Housing, and Historic Preservation. Grant funds are reimbursed to the awardee after the project is successfully completed, a final financial and written report outlining all expenses and tasks associated with the project have been received and approved, and site inspection by agency staff is conducted.
Additional information about the program can be found at www.CTGrown.gov/Grants.