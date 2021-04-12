CT DMV: No timeline on when emissions testing will be restored

Nearly two weeks after a malware attack prompted the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles emissions testing program to go offline, officials said there is still no estimate for when services will be restored.
The emissions testing program in Connecticut runs through the Massachusetts-based vendor, Applus Technologies. On March 30, Applus detected and stopped a malware attack, interrupting vehicle inspections and emissions testing in Connecticut and seven other states.
The state Department of Motor Vehicles said Applus has not provided a “specific timetable” for when services will be back online in Connecticut.
“It is important to understand that the vehicle inspection and emissions testing programs in each state ... are unique and operate independently,” according to the DMV. “Each program involves different types of services, technology, equipment and policies/procedures.”
The DMV said that means the scope of impact and response plans or timelines for returning services to full operations will vary by state.
Applus’ technical team continues to work with independent forensic experts to resole to issue and get services back online.
“It is important to note that we want to ensure we have resolved all issues before restarting the system in order to avoid any additional delays or inconvenience once the program is back up and running,” the DMV said.
The DMV also said Applus is still investigating whether any personal information of motorists in Connecticut might have been compromised in the attack. Following protocol, Applus notified the FBI of the malware attack. Law enforcement is investigating.
New vehicles in Connecticut can be registered without the required emissions test for the time being, the DMV said. Once the system is restored, the vehicles will be required to meet the state’s emissions compliance standards. The DMV said motorists can still renew their vehicle registrations by mail or online, with emissions compliance being verified after the system is restored.
Local law enforcement agencies have been notified not to cite drivers with expired emissions tests during the service outage.
Anyone who had a free re-test that expired during the system outage will still be eligible for the free re-test once the system is fully operational.
For updates, the state DMV urges motorists to keep an eye on www.ctemissions.com.