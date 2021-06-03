CT event space owner working to reduce concert noise, but neighbors aren’t convinced: ‘We don’t believe him, not for a New York minute’

MORRIS — While all has been quiet over the past few weeks regarding the issue of whether outdoor concerts can resume at South Farms, a wedding and event business in town, owner Ben Paletsky has been busy. He’s been learning about new technology available that he said would control off-site noise.
But neighbors still aren’t convinced the issues will be fixed.
At the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission hearing in April, Paletsky’s application to hold outdoor concerts on his property was rejected because he failed to notify adjacent property owners to his farm about the hearing. Paletsky’s application is in response to complaints about his 11-year-old business on Higbie Road that held about 45 outdoor concerts between August and November last year.
Most of the complaints have pertained to noise, which some have claimed they can hear from inside their homes with the windows and doors shut. While there have been no concerts since November, Paletsky plans for them to resume.
Paletsky said he’s working to utilize the latest developments in technology in order to resolve the noise issue.
“The technology that has been developed in regard to sound, just in the last five years, has been night and day on what’s possible,” he said.
Some aspects of the new system include being able to configure speakers that would direct noise in different locations, at different amplitudes.
Additionally, monitors can be embedded throughout the perimeter of a space, “that would measure temperature, wind speed, relative humidity — these are all changing factors that impact the propagation of sound,” he added.
In implementing the new technology, Paletsky is working with Donnie Gamsjager at DNR Laboratories in Watertown, who said the new system, called NoizCalc, was recently utilized at the Westville Music Bowl in New Haven.
“We’ve been able to steer the sound just to the audio and away from all the neighbors,” Gamsjager said. “In New Haven, we are doing massive 4,000-people concerts at full volume and there’s practically no noise complaints at all. Our hope is to do this at South Farms to control noise pollution from the neighbors.”
The system is about two years old and was first developed in Europe. It’s now being used throughout the U.S. for outdoor shows, according to Gamsjager.
The only stipulation, said Gamsjager, is heavy rain. “Rain throws the equation off because you can’t control the wind and the rain,” he said. “Other than that, it works perfectly fine.”
Kim Dore, who is on the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission and also a neighbor to the South Farms property, said in addition to noise, there are traffic and litter problems with the concerts.
On the nights of the concerts, which were held up to six nights a week, she said, “There is a line of cars constantly passing the house, and then coming back through again, when the concert was over.”
Additionally, “there is plenty of litter from the cars,” said Dore,” who lives up hill from the venue.
Morris resident Scott Simmons, who created the Facebook Group “Morris United for a Peaceful Community,” said he’s still not interested in any kind of compromise with Paletsky.
“He thinks its all about him. Here’s one guy that wants to make all his neighbors uncomfortable for the sake of being able to make money and do what he wants to do,” Simmons said.
Additionally, Simmons said he distrusts Paletsky’s promises and that he has not made an effort to compromise in the past.
“We don’t believe him, not for a New York minute,” Simmons said. “We believe that if he gets his foot in the door, there’s absolutely no way to enforce (noise stipulations). Our position is zero concerts — none.”
P&Z Chairman David Wiig said noise stipulations and their enforcement, however, “are items that must be determined. If there is another application, that would be a key discussion point during the public hearing.”
He added at this time, he can’t speculate about an application that has not been submitted.
In order to hold the outdoor concerts, Simmons said Paletsky would need to address additional topics of concern, such as the roads leading on and off the property, and his plans for drainage and sewage from the concerts.
Paletsky said he’s is in the process of putting together a group of individuals who are concerned with the concerts “so we can together discuss ideas for a plan that they’d also be comfortable with supporting,” he said.
At the April hearing, the town’s attorney told Paletsky that prior to presenting his application for the concerts, he would have to notify property owners within 500 feet of his venue. Paletsky said if the 500 feet includes his entire farm, it would mean notifying about 12 property owners.
He does not yet know when he’ll return to the P&Z Commission with a new application.
“There’s a rational and fair solution that can be beneficial to the community, to the local businesses, to the neighbors, to everybody,” Paletsky said. “We learned so much about what worked and what didn’t work last year. There’s certainly an opportunity here.”