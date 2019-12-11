Changes in the fees the Connecticut Food Bank charges the local food pantries it serves has sparked criticism of the Wallingford-based nonprofit and its new chief executive officer.
The increase in membership fees was announced in mid-November and is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1. At the same time, the local food pantries were told they would have to pay a delivery fee, something they have never done before.
These changes were announced less than four months after Valarie Shultz-Wilson of Danbury began working as the Connecticut Food Bank’s new chief executive officer. She replaced Bernie Beaudreau, who left the job at the end of June after serving for a little more than three years. In the Food Banks’s 2018 tax filings, it reported Beaudreau’s salary as more than $185,000.
Several individuals affiliated with local food pantries and organizations that provide volunteers to the Connecticut Food Bank contacted the New Haven Register this week to express their concerns about the changes in the fee structure. They said it would affect their ability to serve as many hungry Connecticut residents as possible.
Shultz-Wilson said the increase in fees “is just because we’ve had an increase in food costs and maintenance on our trucks.”
“Our revenue is down,” she said. “It’s just obvious that we can only do so much as a nonprofit. We try to raise money to cover all of the costs, but at some point we just can’t.”
Shultz-Wilson said the fee changes are “just a normal progression in the business cycle.”
“We incur an awful lot of costs,” she said. “Our fleet (of delivery) trucks is 10 or 12 years old and needs to be replaced. Our fuel costs are up by about 13 percent.”
The local food pantry groups also complained about a lack of communication and feeling that their services are no longer wanted since Shultz-Wilson’s arrival. But officials with the groups declined to speak on the record on any of their concerns, saying they feared repercussions if either they or the organization they represent were identified.
Paul Shipman, a spokesman for the Connecticut Food Bank, said he was uncertain why organizations that are members would be complaining about Shultz-Wilson’s leadership style.
The Connecticut Food Bank is the state’s largest, serving food pantries in six counties around the state, including New Haven and Fairfield counties. The Food Bank has a warehouse in Bridgeport that serves all of Fairfield County.
In addition to making regular deliveries to local food banks in the counties that it serves, the Food Bank regularly holds what it calls mobile food pantries in which smaller trucks bring certain types food into urban and suburban neighborhoods where it is given directly to hungry families. There are more than a half-dozen monthly mobile food pantries in Bridgeport alone and other Fairfield County locations include Bethel, Stamford, Danbury, Ridgefield, Shelton, Stratford and Norwalk.
Shipman said mobile food pantries are used to distribute food “that would age out of our system if it were brought back to one of our warehouses.”
Shipman said food that is nearing the end of its ability to be consumed safely by the hungry is distributed via the mobile food pantries, with the proviso that it has to be used before a certain date or thrown out.
The volunteers who have been used to staff the mobile pantries traditionally have been procured through outside organizations, typically other nonprofits, he said. Connecticut Food Bank officials are encouraging people to volunteer directly with them.
“We want to make sure they know all our policies and procedures so that the people we’re providing food for can be treated with the same level of care and concern,” Shipman said.
Local food pantries and groups that help the hungry can avoid the delivery fees altogether by picking up food themselves at the Wallingford or Bridgeport warehouses, he said. Membership and delivery fees are based on a sliding scale to accommodate local food pantries of different size, according to Shipman.
Membership fees are based upon how much food the Connecticut Food Bank supplies an organization with and are paid once a year. The fees range from $25 up to $500. The previous membership fee was $25 for all agencies regardless of the quantity of food.
But many of the local food pantries the Food Bank serves will be in the middle of their fiscal years by January and did not budget for an increase because they did not know it was coming.
The new delivery fees are based on the weight of the food that is being delivered to the local organizations, Shipman said.
For example, he said deliveries of between 500 and 1,000 pounds of food cost $50 per delivery. The top end of scale in terms of the delivery fees is $100 per delivery for any amount greater than 2,000 pounds.