CT grocery chain starts taking customers’ temperatures to fight pandemic

One small Connecticut supermarket chain is taking a hands-on, aggressive approach to keeping shoppers safe from the coronavirus.
LaBonne’s Markets is requiring individuals seeking to enter any of its stores to submit to having their temperature taken. Those who decline to have their temperature taken or who are running a fever will not be allowed into any of LaBonne’s stores, said Bob LaBonne Jr., president and chief excutive officer of the family-owned chain.
LaBonne’s Market has stores in Prospect, Salisbury, Watertown and Woodbury. LaBonne announced the change in policy on the company’s Facebook page Tuesday.
“This virus is a moving target and at LaBonne’s Markets, we want to be leaders is keeping our 420 associates and our 30,000 weekly customers safe,” he said. “We will be checking the temperature of every associate before they start their shift. We will also be checking the temperature of every customer who will be shopping in our stores on a daily basis.”
LaBonne got the idea from his wife, a nurse at Charolotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington.
“We are adopting the same policy as all hospitals are presently doing for everyone who enters their buildings,” he said. “When you add up the number of employees related to each of those people who could contract the virus, even if they never came to our store, that’s a pretty big group.”
LaBonne wanted to implement the safeguard several weeks ago. But he said it took time to get all of the details in place, including the purchase of temporal thermometers for taking customers’ tempertures in a non-invasive manner.
Wes Thompson was busy taking customers’ temperatures Wednesday morning at LaBonne’s Prospect location. In addition to taking a potential customer’s temperature, Thompson also was responsible for making sure the store didn’t get too crowded. As a shopper left the store, he would let a new one enter.
Thompson said most customers understood the need for the precaution being taken.
“A few people gave me weird looks,” he said.
Becky Lacilla was among the shoppers who came to LaBonne’s Prospect store. The Prospect resident said the idea of having her temprature taking before being allowed to grocery shop didn’t bother her at all.
“I’m a nurse, so I’m doing this all the time,” Lacilla said.
LaBonne said he believes other retailers in Connecticut will follow suit.
“Collectively as a community, we must do our best to reduce the curve and prevent our neighbors, friends and family from spreading the virus,” he said.
Just hours after the temperature checks went into place Wednesday, LaBonne said an older, male shopper who came to one of the stores had a temperature of 100.5 degrees.
“He said that he didn’t feel like he had fever,” LaBonne said. “That’s why doing this is so important. When this is all over, we’re all going to be judged by what we did to prevent this from spreading and I don’t want to feel like I didn’t do enough.”
LaBonne’s is the first supermarket in Connecticut to take a person’s temperature as a requirement for admittance. The practice doesn’t appear to have become widespread among grocers around the country yet.
An online search found one small supermarket chain in Atlanta doing it, as well as a single IGA location in northeastern Pennsylvania near the New York and New Jersey border.
But temperature checks as a requirement for admittance to a store was a widespread practice in China at the height of the pandemic in that country.
Tim Phelan, executive director of the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, said he is not surprised at the action LaBonne took.
“Small retailers are very sensitive to the needs and feelings of their customers and employees,” Phelan said. “The logistics involved would make it harder for larger retailers to do something ike this.”
Nevertheless, Phelan said he wouldn’t be surprised if Gov. Ned Lamont were to include mandatory temperature checks for customers.
Officials with Lamont’s communications office were not available for comment Wednesday when contacted by Hearst Connecticut Media about whether the governor would mandate such a policy.