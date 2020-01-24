CT health professionals monitoring coronavirus; urge vigilance, not alarm

Litchfield (06759)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 42F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.