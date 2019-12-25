CT man to recount experience, honor of participating in D-Day anniversary

DERBY — Before the stories of World War II veterans become a “footnote in the history books,” Matt Jalowiec is doing his part to keep alive the extraordinary experiences for generations to come.
Jalowiec, a judge of probate for District 18, Cheshire and Southington, took part last summer in the 75th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy, in France. D-Day occurred on June 6, 1944, when Allied Forces invaded the French province of Normandy, in what was then known as Operation Overload to defeat the Nazis.
Jalowiec will share his experiences of jumping out a historic WWII plane when he speaks during Derby Scout Troop 3’s annual Old Timers night, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the Derby Second Congregational Church, located at the corner of Fifth and Elizabeth streets.
Jalowiec is a member of the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team, a group that travels all over the world and performs re-enactments of historic moments. The event in Normandy included his 13th jump so far with the re-enactment group.
When the group traveled to Normandy in June to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Jalowiec, who donned an authentic WWII uniform and gear, participated in a parachute drop with his team in conjunction with a French organization. The operation included original military transports known as C-47 and C-53 Dakotas, which had all logged original missions in Normandy 75 years ago.
“The pure excitement of being there right to the day, in that time period 75 years later, was an exhilaration beyond belief,” Jalowiec said. “To be standing in the footsteps of greatness was an honor.”
Jalowiec will serve as the event’s keynote speaker. The event is free and open to the public.
“We are looking forward to having Judge Jalowiec share his experiences in Normandy with our current scouts and (alums),” said Troop 3 Scoutmaster Randy Ritter. “Our Old Timers night is an annual event begun more than 75 years ago as a way for more than 100, Troop 3 alumni who served in WWII to reconnect, so it is quite appropriate to have a presentation on D-Day for this year's event.”
Ritter said he and the scouts are encouraging all veterans to attend.
Jalowiec, of Cheshire, is father to two boys involving in scouting and is excited to talk with the Derby scouts and others about his experiences. His brother earned Eagle Scout rank in Troop 3 and his mom has been a member of Troop 3’s committee for 30 years.
Jalowiec often gets invited to speak for various groups and organizations, such as VFWs and senior centers. At a recent VFW event, Jalowiec said he was approached by a 99-year old WWII veteran who had piloted a C-47 and dropped paratroopers. He said the man was absolutely floored by the authenticity of Jalowiec’s presentation.
“He came up to me and said the program brought back so many memories for him, and it was like ‘being in a time machine,’” Jalowiec said. “There are very few of these great guys left, and their stories are going to become nothing but a footnote in the history books. Their accomplishments were beyond measure. I liken myself to a storyteller. I have a moral obligation to tell their story.”
Troop 3 was founded in 1914, and is sponsored by the Derby Second Congregational Church. For more information about the Old Timers event, call 203-732-0343.