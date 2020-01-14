Litchfield (06759)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.