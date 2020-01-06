NEW HAVEN — “Occupation is a crime!” “U.S. out of Iraq! Hands off Iran!” “Money for jobs and education, not for war and occupation!”
Those were some of the chants that rang out from the intersection of Chapel and Church streets, where roughly 100 people braved frigid temperatures to protest U.S. involvement in the Middle East.
On Friday, Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad. According to the Associated Press, Soleimani “was the architect of Iran’s proxy wars across the Mideast and was blamed for the deaths of hundreds of Americans in suicide bombings and other attacks.” The killing led Iran to announce Sunday that it would no longer abide by the limits of a 2015 nuclear deal.
Also on Sunday, Iraq’s Parliament called for the expulsion of all American troops from Iraq’s soil.
But the protesters gathered on Sunday said the drone strike was nothing more than a provocation solely intended to bring about war. The event was one of many held across the country to protest Soleimani’s death and war in the Middle East. Connecticut’s protest was organized by the state chapter of the ANSWER Coalition, a national protest organization.
Event co-chair Tanya Burley, speaking at the event, said the government routinely lies to bring about wars. She said it happened with the conflicts in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and other actions.
“They lied about Iraq,” Burley said. “They said they were hiding nuclear weapons and they weren’t.”
She said, not only does the government lie to bring about war, it then mistreats its soldiers.
“I live in Middletown,” Burley said. “And no one who lives in Middletown (can) walk down Main Street and without seeing veterans begging for change.”
Others who spoke at Sunday’s protest included Fahd Syed, of the Connecticut chapter of The Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization. Like others gathered at the event, he had strong words about U.S. involvement in the Middle East.
“War kills people,” Syed said. “It slaughters people. No one wants war. No one wants to be killed. No one wants their country invaded.”
Another of the event’s co-chairs, Chris Gonsalves, said wars are often motivated by racism — in this case against Muslims and people from the Middle East. Gonsalves said he was in high school when the 9/11 terrorist attacks happened, and he remembers how many people were demonized for their race and religion.
“That is how (people in the government) get away with these wars,” he said.
Burley, meanwhile, said she was pleased to see a fairly robust turnout for the protest, given that it was windy and temperatures hovered around the low 40s Sunday afternoon.
“I feel that, obviously, it’s pretty cold out and I’m excited people came,” she said.
As she spoke, protesters cheered and chanted behind her.
“You can hear people are pretty excited about ending war,” Burley said. “I think this could start a larger movement.”