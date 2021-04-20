Connecticut leaders reacted swiftly Tuesday afternoon after news broke former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin had been convicted on all counts in the killing of George Floyd.
Floyd’s death after Chauvin was filmed pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck last May sparked a year of nationwide protests against police brutality and renewed calls for a reckoning with the nation’s history of racial injustice.
“Today’s verdict delivers justice and, I hope, some peace to George Floyd’s family and community,” Congressman Jim Himes (D-CT) wrote on Twitter. But, “the injustice and racism that lead to the disproportionate killing of Black men and women remain,” Himes said, calling for more work to be done.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker on Tuesday called the conviction “one slight semblance of justice,” in a statment released just moments after the verdict finding Chauvin guilty was read aloud a little after 5 p.m.
“We all remember where we were when George Floyd was murdered, and we all will remember when Derek Chauvin was brought to justice. Savor this moment, ready yourself, because we still must keep fighting,” the statement from Elicker said.
He invoked the names of Adam Toledo, Duante Wright and Breonna Taylor; all of whom were shot and killed by police and whose deaths have drawn similar calls for police reform and racial justice from activists.
In Minneapolis, where the trial was held, more than 3,000 National Guard troops descended upon the city anticipating a verdict in the case, the Associated Press reported. The soldiers were bolstered by law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies.
In Bridgeport, metal railings were chained together around the city police headquarters. Last May, demonstrators were pepper-sprayed at the building’s entrance during one of several protests in the wake of Floyd’s death.
State Rep. Matt Blumenthal called the verdict justice for Floyd’s family. “But we have a lot of work to do to ensure every American, and every community, receives their due: true justice, and equal protection of the law,” the Democratic lawmaker wrote on Twitter.
State Treasurer Shawn Wooden called the guilty verdict “an anomaly.”
“For far too long, our justice system has offered inconsistent protections to the rampant killings of unarmed Black and Brown Americans by police officers,” Wooden said.
Wooden compared the video of Chauvin kneeling of Floyd’s neck to Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy who was murdered and dumped into the Tallahatchie River by the husband and brother-in-law of a woman who claimed Till whistled at her.
“This cannot just be a moment; it must be a movement for change,” said Wooden. We know that change often takes time, especially change that requires the hard work of dismantling systemic bias in the criminal justice system. But, today’s verdict gives Americans a renewed sense of hope.”
The Connecticut chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said “real justice” would have meant Floyd being able to return home. “Real justice means ending all police violence against Black people, in Connecticut and throughout the U.S.,” the organization said in a tweet.
“Though we are not perfect, the New Haven Police Department continues to improve in its work on police reform and community relations,” said Elicker, New Haven’s mayor.
He highlighted the work of the city’s police commission to create a crisis response team “for incidents that would benefit from a social service response rather than a police response,” and implenting additional training for police in de-escalation— both reforms sought by activists.
"I’m glad to see a guilty verdict come down in this case,” said Karen DuBois-Walton, who has formed an exploratory committee to run for mayor of New Haven, and serves as the head of the city’s housing authority. “All of us who watched the unbearably painful video of George Floyd’s last moments knew that Derek Chauvin must be held accountable for his actions.”
But she said the verdict does not bring Floyd back to life, and said the city must invest in the “root drivers of over policing and must invest in real, substantive police accountability.”