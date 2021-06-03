CT reports no new COVID deaths for first time in months

For the first time in eight months, health officials on Thursday reported no new COVID-related deaths in Connecticut.
According to the state’s data, the last time there were zero COVID-related deaths was Oct. 3. As of Thursday, a total of 8,245 deaths have been attributed to the disease in the state.
“Zero,” Gov. Ned Lamont said during a news conference Thursday. “We have really not been that way in eight-plus months. Let’s see if we can keep that up, let’s see if people keep getting vaccinated because this is a pre-condition to getting our economy moving again.”
The zero deaths come as nearly 54 percent of Connecticut residents are now considered fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while almost 64 percent of the population have received at least one dose.
State officials have noted that reported deaths lag behind other COVID-19 metrics, but the report of no new deaths comes as the state has seen a dramatic decline in cases this spring.
The decline in infections was further underscored Thursday as the state’s other COVID-19 metrics continued to remain low. Connecticut recorded a daily positivity rate of 0.9 percent, as 70 more cases were detected out of 7,736 tests. There were four more hospitalizations, increasing the statewide total to 89.
And the state’s heat map of COVID-19 infections showed no municipalities marked in red, the highest alert level based on the number of cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days.
“I’m pleased to say that there are no towns in the red-alert zone,” Lamont said. “We had one — Putnam — and now there are zero. So that’s really good news.”
Waterbury was the lone municipality in the orange-alert level, meaning there have been more than 10 cases per 100,000. And a handful of communities in central Connecticut, including Hartford, are still marked yellow for case rates over five per 100,000.
The majority of the state has turned gray, meaning there are fewer than five cases per 100,000, or less than five cases reported.
“What that means for the state of Connecticut is it really allows us to turn the page and move forward,” Lamont said.
As of Thursday, 1,860,398 people in Connecticut are considered fully vaccinated, while 2,167,206 people have received a first shot, according to the governor’s office.
Lamont’s comments came during a press conference focused on the Connecticut budget, which he submitted in February.
“I did say back then that we’re making investments that could be transformative for our state and give everybody the opportunities they deserve,” Lamont said, “but nothing matters unless we break the back of COVID.”