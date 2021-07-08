CT resident helping another driver hit, killed on I-84 in Southington

SOUTHINGTON — A Watertown resident was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 84 while trying to help another motorist, state police said.
Andy Azab, 62, of Oakville neighborhood of Watertown, was killed in the crash, according to Trooper John N. Wilson’s accident report.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-84 east on the on-ramp to Exit 28.
Wilson said a 27-year-old Waterbury woman was driving on I-84 east in the left of three lanes near the ramp.
At the same time, Azab was standing in the travel portion of the highway, Wilson said, trying to help an individual whose vehicle had become disabled on the left side of the highway.
The Waterbury driver struck Azab with her vehicle, Wilson said. Azab was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver had no complaints of pain and refused medical treatment, Wilson said. Her vehicle was towed from the scene because it became disabled in the crash.
The collision remains under investigation.
State police urged anyone with a dashboard cameras or who was driving through the area at the time of the collision to reach out to police.