CT’s second mobile COVID vaccination unit completes 11-city tour

The state’s second COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, after a little more than two months in service, ceased operations on Thursday, according to state officials.
The mobile unit, which went into service on May 7, concluded its 11-city tour at the Bridgeport Department of Health on East Main Street. Other cities on the tour included Hartford, Meriden, Danbury, Dayville, Willimantic, Norwich, Waterbury, Middletown, New Haven and Norwalk.
During the tour, the mobile vaccination unit administered more than 4,000 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
It was staffed by personnel from UConn Health, Griffin Health, Hartford HealthCare and Trinity Health of New England. All sites were also supported by the Connecticut National Guard and municipal partners.
“This project is another example of a successful collaboration between a wide range of stakeholders, and we are grateful to all the participating health systems, the Connecticut National Guard and all our local partners for making the Mobile Vaccination Unit a success,” said Deidre S. Gifford, acting commissioner of the state Department of Public Health.
Connecticut was the first state in the country to deploy a mobile vaccination unit in partnership with the federal government. The first unit was deployed in late March, serving as a pop-up clinic for vulnerable communities impacted by the pandemic.