CT scaling back vaccine appointment phone line amid low infections

With COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations remaining low, Connecticut health officials on Tuesday quietly announced the state is shuttering its phone assistance line for people looking to get vaccinated.
Residents looking for help getting a vaccine appointment can now call 2-1-1, the state’s confidential helpline for health and human services, officials said. The helpline is run by United Way, which helped create the vaccine hotline earlier this year.
In a statement that acknowledged the vaccine hotline helped fill 185,000 appointments, Gov. Ned Lamont called the service one example of the agency’s “incredible work” during the pandemic.
“They have built new programs, hired large numbers of staff, and worked to train each and every one of them to have up-to-date information in a world where the right answer changes every hour,” the governor’s statement said.
The appointment line represented one more way for families struggling with the federal Vaccine Administration Management System to get a shot, after the much-maligned portal went public. Among early complaints were the portal’s lack of options for non-English speakers, and the requirement that users have a computer or other internet device.
The decision to shutter the dedicated line comes as walk-up appointments for the vaccines are widely available, but also as new vaccinations are dropping off.
For the week ending June 19, Connecticut administered a little less than 62,000 shots— the lowest week on record since early January when doses were still tightly restricted to seniors, health care workers and first responders.
Just under 67 percent of Connecticut’s total population has received at least one dose of a vaccine as of this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A little less than 61 percent are now considered fully vaccinated.
The state has fallen behind Vermont and Massachusetts, both of which have vaccinated over 70 percent of residents, the CDC data shows. And in some parts of Connecticut, particularly rural communities along the eastern border and underserved communities in the state’s cities, vaccinations are still lagging compared with the state average.
But overall infections, hospitalizations and deaths have remained consistently low in Connecticut since the state began rolling back its pandemic restrictions in May.
Statewide, 40 new infections were reported Tuesday out of 7,099 tests for a daily positivity rate of 0.56 percent. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped by seven, for a statewide census of 34. The official death toll remained flat at 8,276.
Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre Gifford said the appointment line has met its goal of providing access to those who “due to lack of access to technology, disability, language, or other barriers” couldn’t schedule a vaccine appointment. She said about 26 percent of appointments scheduled through the service were in the state’s most vulnerable communities.
“This extraordinary partnership has helped hundreds of thousands of people overcome barriers to getting vaccinated,” said Lisa Tepper Bates, President and CEO of United Way of Connecticut, in a statement. “We have helped older adults who could not access online scheduling platforms, people who speak a language other than English, members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, individuals facing a transportation barrier and residents who are homebound.”
Meanwhile more research continues to show the protection of the vaccines. A study published in Nature on Monday suggested the two mRNA vaccines currently approved for use in the U.S., Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, seemed to provide an immune response at least twelve weeks after a second dose. The study looked at samples drawn from the lymph nodes of 14 participants, which seemed to show a “persistent” antibody response, the study’s authors wrote.
The study seems to suggest more evidence the mRNA vaccines provide lasting protection against the virus, as regulators and vaccine makers weigh whether vaccinated people will require booster shots.