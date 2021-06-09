CT school announce early dismissals again as heat continues

Some Connecticut schools will dismiss students early for the third day in a row as temperatures are forecast to hit the high-80s on Wednesday, with a heat index in the mid-90s.
Scorching hot days on Monday and Tuesday prompted dozens of schools across the state to send students home early because of the excessive heat and humidity. School officials cited a need to continue mask wearing as well as a lack of air conditioning as factors in their decisions.
Temperatures on Wednesday are supposed to reach near 90 degrees with heat index values as high as 95, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
Among the schools to announce early dismissals for Wednesday are public schools in Danbury, Orange and Wallingford.
Derby High School and Southington elementary and high school students will also dismiss early. Shelton Public Schools will dismiss students early for the remainder of the school year, which runs through June 16.
Other than extreme heat, Wednesday will also bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., some of which the weather service said could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. The likelihood of precipitation continues throughout the evening, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 66 degrees.
Sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday, with a high near 83 degrees and a slight wind. The weather service said skies will remain mostly clear during the evening, with the temperature dropping to a low around 54 degrees.
Friday brings another day of sunny skies with a high near 73 degrees. By night, it’ll be partly cloudy with a low around 55 degrees.