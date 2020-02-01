Litchfield (06759)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers this afternoon. High 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.