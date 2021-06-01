CT State Police: Gloomy weekend weather likely kept people off the roads

Connecticut State Police on Tuesday attributed relatively low numbers in holiday enforcement to the gloomy weather keeping people from their original weekend plans.
Troopers began Memorial Day weekend enforcement at midnight Friday. It continued through 11:59 p.m. Monday.
“The cool, rainy weather throughout the weekend likely affected these statistics as beach, cookout and party plans may have been canceled,” state police said.
Throughout the weekend of enhanced state police enforcement, there were 5,636 calls for service. State police said troopers issued 939 total violations, including 379 for speeding and 64 for seat belts.
During Memorial Day weekend enforcement in 2020, there were 7,963 calls for service and 2,017 violations, including 983 for speeding and 39 for seat belts.
There were 377 accidents investigated on state roads and highways — 56 of which involved injuries, and one that was was fatal. In 2020, there were 175 accidents investigated.
Troopers made 30 driving under the influence arrests during the holiday weekend this year, state police said. That number was down three from last year.