As Connecticut’s one-day positivity rate dropped below 1 percent for the first time in months, the state Department of Education announced Thursday that students and staff can take off their masks outside.
The news comes a day after the state dropped almost all of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the requirement that fully-vaccinated people wear a mask indoors.
“Everything is open in total except for if you haven’t been vaccinated, you still have to wear the mask indoors. Otherwise, we’re open.” Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday during his COVID-19 briefing.
He noted that when the state’s reopening began a year ago, the positivity rate was about 9 percent, though at the time, the state was only testing those who showed symptoms.
As of Thursday, the positivity rate stood at just over 0.9 percent — the lowest since October — with 206 new cases found out of 22,265 new tests. Hospitalizations for the virus declined by a net four patients, bringing the statewide census to 141. Four more deaths were reported, increasing the state’s official death toll to 8,208.
Josh Geballe, Lamont’s chief operating officer, said the deaths are a lagging metric and may include ones that occurred days or even weeks ago. The “common denominator” has been people who were not vaccinated, he said.
“It’s just another important reminder for everybody who’s not been vaccinated to go get vaccinated,” Geballe said.
The governor also hinted for the first time at an end to his regular twice-weekly COVID-19 press briefings.
“Maybe a little less COVID and a little more getting our economy moving again and getting a budget signed,” Lamont said, when asked about the future of the briefings. “Just for probably another couple of weeks if I had to guess.”
As Lamont pushes for a return to normalcy, the state Department of Education has released new guidance, saying students and school staff do not have to wear masks outside, but should still do so when students will be stationary or sitting together in large groups.
“Where students are actively moving around during recess or physical education activities, masks can be removed,” the updated guidance reads.
Students and school staff should wear a mask while stationary outdoors, such as sitting together in a group, according to the guidance. Masks should also be worn when students are leaving or entering the building for recess, the guidance says.
“Good hand hygiene should be emphasized before and after outdoor activities,” the guidance said.
The guidelines also serves to reaffirm that students and staff will be required to wear masks for the remaining weeks of the school year.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends schools keep masking and physical distancing rules in place through the 2020-21 school year, despite saying last week that fully-vaccinated people can safely go without a mask both indoors and outside in most social settings.
The agency points out that not all children will be vaccinated by the end of the year since those under 12 are still not eligible for the vaccine.
Because children age 12 to 15 only became eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week, “students in this age group will not be fully vaccinated before the end of current school year,” the CDC guidance said.
The state Department of Education reiterated that in its latest update.
“We will continue to monitor updated guidance from the CDC to inform planning for the summer and next year,” the notice reads.
While the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines is approved for use with children age 12 and older, the two other vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are limited to people 18 and older under their emergency use authorizations from the Food & Drug Administration.
The CDC also notes schools will need time to make adjustments to their policies.
But some school systems are forging ahead regardless, with districts across the country dropping mask mandates, the Associated Press reported.
In Darien, officials announced town employees will no longer have to wear a mask indoors, social distance or quarantine or test negative for COVID-19 after travel if they’ve been fully vaccinated. The new town rules went into effect on Wednesday.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
More than 1.7 million of Connecticut residents have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data released Wednesday. The figure represents about 49.3 percent of the state’s population of around 3.6 million, putting Connecticut behind only Massachusetts for percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.
The state Department of Public Health released new mask guidance Wednesday that those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks indoors in most places. Outside, both those vaccinated and unvaccinated can go without masks, the guidance said.
But the guidance says masks will still be necessary for everyone in certain public settings, including inside Pre-K-12 school buildings or at child care facilities, regardless of whether someone has been vaccinated.