CT teachers’ union plans Tax Day rally in Hartford calling for greater education funding

HARTFORD — The state’s largest teachers’ union said members will march on the state capitol Monday – tax day – calling for greater funding for schools.
The rally is part of a larger Tax Day demonstration organized by a group called Recovery For All, which held a demonstration in the city earlier this month that included nursing home workers.
A spokeswoman for the Connecticut Education Association, which represents certified educators in the state, said members plan to gather outside the union’s headquarters at 21 Oak St. and march to the north steps of the state capitol. There they will meet with other protesters.
Nancy Andrews, the union’s spokeswoman, said teachers “are calling on the governor and legislators to pass an equitable state budget that funds our future by providing funding for resources needed to help their students and pandemic-stressed communities.”
The Recovery For All coalition is calling for what it says is a more equitable tax structure, as well as funding for mental health services, higher pay and other resources.