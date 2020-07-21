CT teachers union says school reopening needs more precautions, funding

Litchfield (06759)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.