CT temperatures to soar into 90s today, weather service says

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of Connecticut and much of the coastal northeast through Tuesday, as the air could feel as hot as more than 100 degrees in parts of the state.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s on Monday, but with the humidity, it will feel closer to 100, according to the weather service.
The heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday, with the highest heat index values expected in the afternoon and evening hours.
The National Weather Service said the heat advisory may be extended into Wednesday.
In some central inland parts of the state, the heat index could make if feel as high as 102 degrees and 104 in parts of the tri-state region, according to the National Weather Service.
The hot weather already prompted Gov. Ned Lamont’s office to announce Sunday evening cooling centers would be opened around the state.
“We want to remind everyone — particularly those in the most vulnerable communities — that cooling centers are available and can be located by calling 2-1-1,” Lamont said in a statement.
Those most at risk from the high temperatures include older adults, infants and young children, people who over-exert themselves, those who are overweight and who have certain health conditions such as heart disease or high blood pressure, the governor’s office said.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that forecasters are predicting that coastal Connecticut will have poor air quality on Tuesday due to the hot weather across the area.
The EPA recommends that people limit their strenuous outdoor activity when poor air quality is expected.