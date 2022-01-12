Thirty-four organizations in the Danbury area will receive $893,700 in state grants toward helping with pandemic-related recovery and supporting their community-serving work.
They are among the 624 museums and cultural, humanities and arts organizations across the state approved to receive $16 million in CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant money.
The grants are part of a $30.7 million support allocation to Connecticut Humanities — an independent nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities — over the next two years by the state General Assembly, with funding provided by the state Department of Economic and Community Development’s Office of the Arts.
Danbury-area organizations were awarded grants ranging from $5,000 up to $266,200 — the latter of which was received by the Ridgefield Playhouse.
More than $76,000 in grant funding was awarded to six Danbury organizations, with the highest allocation of $25,300 going to the Danbury Music Centre at 256 Main St.
The Danbury Museum & Historical Society will receive a $19,700 grant, which executive director Brigid Guertin said will be “critically useful in retaining the staff and programmatic endeavors of the museum during these difficult financial times.”
“Having the support of Danbury’s legislative team, working in partnership with our city museum, to bring these monies back to our community is very much appreciated,” she said. “The Danbury Museum Board of Trustees, volunteers and staff are so very grateful.”
The city’s other grant recipients are the Danbury Railway Museum ($11,600), Musicals at Richter ($8,600), the Society for Preservation & Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing ($5,900) and Richter Arts ($5,600).
Preserve New Fairfield — a local volunteer group that works to preserve historic structures and artifacts in town — has been awarded a $5,700 grant, and the New Fairfield Historical Society is receiving a $5,100 grant.
The historical society plans to use its grant money to continue maintaining the Little Red Schoolhouse, provide educational opportunities, maintain historical photos and documents, and provide more events for residents.
“COVID has deeply impacted our ability to hold events that support our mission,” historical society member Karen Keeler wrote on the organization’s Facebook page.
The Jewish Community Center in Sherman was awarded a $10,200 grant, and The Sherman Playhouse will receive $8,100.
New Milford’s Sherman Chamber Ensemble is receiving a $9,800 grant, which executive director Liba Furhman said will go toward programming costs associated with the organization’s concerts for the upcoming season.
“It’s our 40th anniversary year,” she said, “and we’re very grateful to Connecticut Humanities for supporting not only the Sherman Chamber Ensemble, but organizations across the state.”
The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut will receive $6,700 to support the Bethel-based FilmFest52 organization and $5,500 for Bethel Jazz.
Circus Moves — a mobile circus arts education company on Greenwood Avenue — will receive $6,400, and the community-based volunteer group Bethel Arts will get $5,300 in funding.
In addition to the $266,200 grant awarded to the Ridgefield Playhouse, the following 12 Ridgefield organizations will receive funding:
• Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum — $112,300
• ACT of CT — $106,800
• Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center — $42,900
• Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra — $22,600
• Ridgefield Theater Barn — $19,500
• Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra — $13,000
• Ridgefield Historical Society — $12,800
• Ridgefield Guild of Artists — $11,000
• Thrown Stone Theatre Company — $10,700
• The Ridgefield Chorale — $9,000
• Camerata D’Amici — $6,200
• Town of Ridgefield — $5,100
The Brookfield Craft Center was awarded a $28,100 grant and the Brookfield Theatre for the Arts will receive $9,100. Both organizations are located on Whisconier Road in the town’s historic district.
The following five Newtown-based organizations will receive $73,000 in CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant funding:
• Edmond Town Hall — $39,400
• NewArts — $15,200
• Newtown Cultural Arts Commission — $7,400
• Newtown Historical Society — $6,000
• EverWonder Children’s Museum — $5,000
The Redding Historical Society on Lonetown Road will receive a $5,900 grant.