DANBURY — One local student will be able to have his or her wisdom teeth extracted for free through a local oral surgery practice.
Students with financial challenges have until midnight Thursday to apply for the free extractions as part of the practice’s “wisdom for wisdom” program at Greater Connecticut Oral & Dental Implant Surgery in Danbury and New Milford.
The program is intended to offset the cost of going to college for needy families so students can spend the money on textbooks or other expenses instead.
Wisdom teeth, or third molars, come in between the ages of 17 and 25, the ages when most young adults are headed off to college. As the molars erupt, they can impact surrounding teeth, potentially causing pain or other health issues, according to the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.
Some medical professionals have argued that the practice of removing wisdom teeth is overblown in the United States, noting the likelihood of complications from leaving wisdom teeth in is roughly the same as someone developing appendicitis.
Those interested in the free extraction program can apply online at: https://www.greaterctoralsurgery.com/wisdom.