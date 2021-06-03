More than 170 hikes and nature walks have been scheduled this weekend as part of Connecticut’s Trails Day, including several in the Danbury area.
Connecticut’s annual Trails Day celebration is part of National Trails, a nationwide hiking initiative established by the American Hiking Society in 1993.
Trails Day, which takes place on the first weekend of June each year, is the largest celebration of trails in the nation.
“Encouraging public access to the outdoors is what we are all about, and Trails Day is the biggest way we inspire people to get outside each year,” said Eric Hammerling, executive director of the Connecticut Forest & Park Association.
Connecticut’s free Trails Day events this year range from hikes, educational walks and bird watching to biking, trail maintenance and letterboxing events.
Below are some events taking place in the Danbury area this weekend.
The Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy is sponsoring a three-mile hike through the Birch Rocks and Pratt Glen Preserves off Obtuse Road North on Sunday.
The hike will be led by the conservancy’s land conservation assistant director, Carrie Davis, and begin at 9:30 a.m.
The trail will include moderately challenging elevation changes and uneven terrain with participants making their way through forest, across streams and following a trail along the shore of Lake Lillinonah.
Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear and bring water and a snack. Leashed dogs will be allowed on the hike.
The Norwalk River Valley Trail organization will sponsor a Saturday morning hike at Danbury’s Tarrywile Park off Southern Boulevard.
The approximately four-mile hike on and near the Norwalk River Valley Trail section of the park will be led by Kathy Miville.
The hike will start outside the Tarrywile Park Mansion at 9:30 a.m. The event will be canceled if it rains.
There will be two Trails Day events in Kent on Sunday — one at the Pond Mountain Natural Area and the other at the Marvelwood School on Skiff Mountain Road.
Dave Paton will discuss basic mushroom identification and stories on a 1.5-mile educational walk at Pond Mountain. The event, sponsored by the Pond Mountain Trust, will kick off at 10 a.m. with parking available at 110 Fuller Mountain Road.
Attendees of the Marvelwood School event will learn about the purple martin bird species and how the Kent Land Trust and Marvelwood School have been working to increase inland colonies of them in Connecticut’s northwest corner. They will also have the opportunity to do nest checks, color band nestlings and learn how to help purple martins on their own properties.
Kent Land Trust director Laurie Doss will lead the two-hour event, which begins at 8:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars and cameras. No dogs are permitted. Parking will be available by Marvelwood School’s Performing Arts Center.
To register for an event, visit ctwoodlands.org/node/add/ct-trails-day-registration. More information on Connecticut’s Trails Day can be found at ctwoodlands.org/ct-trails-weekend.
The Great Hollow Nature Preserve and Candlewood Valley Regional Land Trust is sponsoring a hike at the Great Hollow Nature Preserve on Saturday, which was fully booked by Wednesday afternoon.
Naturalist John Foley and land trust director Bill McCann will lead a 2.5-mile guided tour through the nature preserve, as well as its neighboring Michael Ciaiola Conservation Area.
Participants will first visit Great Hollow’s resident birds of prey before trekking through fields and forests along the Red Trail and making their way to the Tucker’s Run waterfall for a snack break.
After learning about the history of the “Hollow” and why it’s become one of the area’s most ecologically significant protected areas, participants will hike through a hemlock forest on Great Hollow’s Orange and Yellow Trails, learning tree identification tips and searching for migrant birds along the way.
A Trails Day event will be held at the Young’s Field Riverwalk from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Participants will take a leisurely stroll along the Housatonic River, across Veteran’s Bridge into Native Meadows Preserve, and learn about flora, fauna and plants. Light refreshments will then be served at Housatonic River Brewery with beer available for purchase.
The rain date for the educational walk is Sunday at 11 a.m.
The Newtown Bridle Lands Association will host a group horseback riding event on Upper Paugussett Trail from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Participants will ride along the state forest’s picturesque trails, which wind through varied terrain.
Riders and their horses must be comfortable with other horses, as well as accustomed and experienced with varied terrain trails. Riders must also be in control of their horses at all times and proper etiquette is a must.
Participants are encouraged to bring water for their horses, as well as a lunch to enjoy after the ride. Dogs will not be allowed.
In the event of bad weather, updates will be posted on the Newtown Bridle Lands Association’s Facebook page.
Stuart H. Green will lead a two-mile Saturday morning hike at the Ground Pine Sanctuary off Sport Hill Road.
Hikers will get to explore trails over rolling terrain in the sanctuary, cross an intermittent stream and skirt a vernal pool.
The hike will take place rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
For more information, contact Green at 203-216-9584 or shgreen@optonline.net.
Roxbury Land Trust’s land and property manager, James Curren, will lead a two-hour hike through the Greenbelt Preserve beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The trail features varied terrain through an old orchard, woodlands and open meadows with sweeping views. Participants are required to wear masks, appropriate footwear and bring their own water.
The Greenbelt is a trail system that stretches from Roxbury’s Good Hill Farm Preserve to Painter Hill Road in the neighboring town of Woodbury. For more information on the three-mile hike, contact Curren at 203-417-9436 or jcurren@roxburylandtrust.org.
The Roxbury Conservation Commission is also sponsoring a Trails Day event Saturday at the River Road Preserve from 1 to 3 p.m. The event, led by Caitlin deDufour, will include a two-mile hike along the Shepaug River with moderate climbs. Participants are urged to wear sturdy hiking boots, bug spray and face masks.
The Roxbury events will be canceled if it rains.
Amanda Branson from the Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy will lead a 1.4-mile hike through the Mallory Schneckenburger Preserve on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The hike will begin with a short, somewhat steep downhill walk to a boardwalk that leads hikers through a verdant wetland to a rolling loop trail. Participants are urged to wear sturdy footwear and bring water and a snack. The hike will start at Mallory Trail with parking available in the Sherman Green Marketplace plaza off Route 39 North.
Conservation biologist and tree enthusiast Jim Arrigoni will lead a two-hour educational walk focused on tree identification from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, at the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm Sanctuary off Wakeman Hill Road.
Arrigoni will also lead an ecology hike that day from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Hikers will make their way to one of the farthest corners of Deer Pond Farm at the southern terminus of Carolyn’s Trail. Along the way, participants will get to enjoy different habitats along the way. The four-mile hike will be moderately strenuous due to a quarter-mile hill.
Deer Pond Farm director Cathy Hagadorn will lead a nature walk at the sanctuary from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday. Habitat enhancement areas will be highlighted along the 1.5-mile hike, including the sanctuary’s bird and pollinator garden, Fall Migration Rest Stop and Cathedral Trail Bird Ecotone. Plantings, invasive species management and Deer Pond Farm’s nest box program will also be discussed.
Three Trails Day events are planned in Southbury this weekend — two at Kettletown State Park and one at the Audubon Center’s Bent of the River.
The Kettletown hikes are sponsored by the state Forest & Park Association and Southbury Land Trust. The first hike will be a three-mile journey along the park’s Pomperaug and Crest Trails on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The second will be a two-mile hike along the Miller Trail from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The hikes will feature seasonal views of Lake Zoar, a charcoal hearth site, old stone walls, erosion control devices and evidence of destruction caused by a 2018 tornado. The trails are not stroller-friendly, and participants are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear.
Bent of the River’s land manager, Glen Somogie, will lead a hike through the Audubon Center’s nature preserve off East Flat Hill Road on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. Participants are asked to be prepared to bird watch while they hike.