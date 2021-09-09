This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans, including 161 Connecticut residents. Ceremonies remembering the victims and first responders will be held at monuments, schools and other locations across the Danbury area.
Bethel’s fire companies will hold a 9/11 ceremony Saturday outside the Clifford J. Hurgin Municipal Center, 1 School St., beginning at 7:30 a.m.
First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker said the ceremony will end shortly after 8 a.m. and “mark the exact times that the hijacked airliners impacted the buildings in New York and the Pentagon and the crash following the heroic efforts of the passengers in Shanksville, Pa.”
Knickerbocker said he will be out of town for his son’s wedding this weekend, but Selectman Richard Straiton will represent and speak on behalf of the Board of Selectmen during the ceremony.
Brookfield will host a candlelight vigil on Saturday night in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the Town Hall Bandstand. The vigil will start at 7 p.m. and feature speakers who will share their stories with community members.
The event will be sponsored by the Brookfield Museum and Historical Society.
In case of rain, the vigil will be held the following night, Sept. 12.
Students, staff and other city officials will gather at St. Joseph School on Friday morning for a ceremony honoring the Sept. 11 anniversary.
The event begins at 10 a.m. rain or shine on the school’s front lawn on Main Street. Police, firefighters, EMS, and representatives from the mayor’s office and veterans affairs are expected to attend.
The 20th anniversary ceremony remembering all those lost in the 9/11 attacks will be at Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
The town of New Fairfield will hold a ceremony Friday morning to remember and honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
This year’s event will take place on the field of New Fairfield High School, 54 Gillotti Road, at 10 a.m.
“To many of us, it is hard to believe that the tragic events of Sept. 11 occurred 20 years ago. As we approach this milestone, I am reminded that all of our current students were born after that tragic day, and those in their 20s may have only a distant memory of the events of Sept. 11, 2001,” First Selectman Pat Del Monaco announced Monday.
It’s for that reason that the own is collaborating with New Fairfield Public Schools for this year’s 9/11 ceremony. The theme — “Never Forget” — will be “centered on our students and youth” and involved local students, she said.
All members of the public are welcome to attend the ceremony.
Parking at the high school is limited due to construction, but additional parking and a shuttle bus will be available at Saint Edward Church, 21 Brush Hill Road, beginning at 9:30 a.m..
For those unable to attend Friday’s event, there will be a solemn observance held at the 9/11 Memorial Park near the New Fairfield Senior Center on Route 37 at 5 p.m. Saturday.
There will be a 9/11 ceremony at the 9/11 monument at Patriots Way Plaza overlooking Young’s Field from 8-10 a.m. Saturday. Residents can gather at the monument beginning at 9 a.m. The service is open to the public and will begin at 8:46 a.m.
The Water Witch Hose Co. 2 will toll the bell nine times, then 11 times at 8:46 a.m.
New Milford police, ambulance and fire departments will assist VFW Post 1672 and the American Legion Ezra Woods Post 31 with the changing of the colors.
To honor the Sept. 11 anniversary, a bell-ringing ceremony will be held on Saturday morning at the Town Green Gazebo.
The ringing will reflect the times — 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. — the planes hit the World Trade Centers. A moment of silence will be held in between the times. First Selectwoman Julia Pemberton has invited residents to attend.
The United Ride will pass through Redding’s Town Green area between 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Flags flank the Town Green and the opposite side of the street. Citizens are welcome to cheer the ride on, wave flags, etc.
A 9/11 ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the memorial monument on 195 Danbury Road.
The Ridgefield Police Department Honor Guard and Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department Color Guard will attend. First Selectman Rudy Marconi will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and the welcome.
Pastor Kevin Royal from St. Mary Parish will give the invocation, while Polly Castor, member of the First Church of Christ, will give the benediction.
Daniela Sikora and the Ridgefield Chorale will perform, while piper Tom Elliott will perform “Amazing Grace.”
Speakers include 2021 Ms. President U.S. Ridgefield Maggie Fleuette, with reflection from Dr. Fred Turpin, retired clergy and psychotherapist. Ridgefield Poet Laureate B. Fulton Jennes will give a reading.
Attendees will be invited to lay a flower on the monument.
In memory of 9/11, the church bells from the Congregational Church and Christ Church Episcopal will ring on Saturday morning.
The bells will toll for one minute each at 9:59 a.m. and 10:28 a.m., the times the towers fell. The Roxbury Board of Selectmen have also urged residents to find the time to do one good deed during the day to honor those killed as well as the bravery and heroism of the first responders.
The Southbury VFW is having a brief 9/11 memorial ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Saturday on the Memorial Green.