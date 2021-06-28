Several Danbury area towns have opened cooling centers Monday as temperatures reached into the 90s and towns brace for a heat wave.
A heat advisory was put into effect for Northern Fairfield County on Monday and is expected to last through Tuesday night. If temperatures remain high into Wednesday, the heat advisory will likely be extended.
Temperatures are expected to remain high into the middle of the week, with Tuesday and Wednesday heat indexes anticipated to reach into the mid-90s. These numbers are higher than typical for the area.
New Milford, New Fairfield, Newtown and Brookfield have posted alerts on their town websites letting residents know where they can go to cool down.
New Milford is hosting a cooling center at Town Hall in the Loretta Brickely Room. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, the website alert said.
The New Fairfield Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The senior center will also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Newtown’s municipal center is open for those seeking relief from the heat this whole week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The C.H. Booth Library on Main Street will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m Monday through Thursday. The community center will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. This location is asking residents to call ahead of time to make sure they can accomodate numbers.
Brookfield will also open cooling centers during normal business hours at three locations: the local library, the senior center and Greenknoll YMCA.
“Stay hydrated but remember — don’t replenish those lost fluids with water alone. The body loses important minerals and electrolytes too,” Brookfield’s alert said.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends people take frequent breaks in cool or air conditioned places, and that they check in on neighbors, friends and the elderly.