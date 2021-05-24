Danbury police arrest two in dirt bike crackdown

DANBURY — Police arrested two city men over the weekend they said were popping wheelies as part of a larger crackdown on illegal motorcycle and ATV riders.
Police said the weekend arrests marked the third arrest in the past three weeks and said enforcement efforts will continue.
The arrests over the weekend involve a 24-year-old Horseshoe Drive resident and 18-year-old Thorpe Street resident, police announced Sunday.
“In both incidents the operators were observed riding wheelies,” police said. It was unclear if the two men were arrested together or in separate incidents.
Both were charged with reckless driving, riding without a motorcycle endorsement, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The 24-year-old man was also charged with driving with a suspended license.
Police said they are continuing to crack down on “large groups of illegal motorcycles and ATV’s being operated on city streets in the downtown area.”
Cities around the state have reported concerns about large groups of riders on dirtbikes and ATVS, which are not registered or designed to be ridden on the street.
In Connecticut, legally riding a motorcycle on public roads requires an endoresment on the rider’s driver’s license. Like many states, the process involves a safety course and knowledge and skills tests.
All-terrain vehicles need to be registered with the state unless they’re being driven only on the owner’s private property. ATVs are prohibited from being ridden on the street except to cross public roads.
In Bridgeport, city police attached to the state police gang unit have targeted riders on bikes and quads illegaly riding on city streets. During an arrest of a group of riders, police said one of them fled and then came back to curse at police “and driving recklessly on city sidewalks attempting to draw their attention.” The rider was also allegedly captured standing on a Bridgeport police cruiser, police said.
In New Haven, groups of riders on dirt bikes and quads routinely turn out, pulling wheelies and riding on sidewalks around street traffic. The city alders passed an ordinance with fines of up to $2,000 for repeat-offending riders last year. The local rule also includes penalties for service station owners who sell riders gas.