Danbury police make arrest in fatal drive-by shooting

Danbury police cruiser

 Contributed / Danbury Police Department

DANBURY — City police Friday said they have arrested a city man in connection with the fatal shooting of Yhameek Johnson, a teenager who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Mill Ridge Drive last month.

A 17-year-old was arrested on a warrant charging him with murder, criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.

He also was charged with, carrying a pistol without a permit, carrying weapons in a vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a number plate.

Police said he was arrested Friday, and was already being held in state juvenile detention.

Danbury police said more arrests are expected in the June 20 shooting.

