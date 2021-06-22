Danbury shooting of 18-year-old Yhameek Johnson: What we know

DANBURY — Friends and family gathered at a park on Beaver Street Monday to mourn the loss of Yhameek Johnson.
Police said the 18-year-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Mill Ridge Road Sunday night. So far, no arrests have been made and authorities have not named any suspects.
Family members said Johnson had recently graduated from high school. “He was a good child,” said Tina Johnson, Yhameek’s stepmother, in a phone interview.
Here’s everything we know about the shooting so far.
Police said around 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, they received “multiple complaints of gunshots” on Mill Ridge Road. By the time officers arrived, they found Johnson shot and in the care of residents nearby.
Police offered medical aide until paramedics arrived and took him to Danbury Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The shooting occurred just south of the Mill Ridge Drive intersection. The homes near where the shooting took place are managed by the Danbury Housing Authority.
An official there said he did not believe anyone else was hit during the shooting.
Several TV outlets reported Johnson had been on his way to a father’s day party when the shooting occurred.
Police said Sunday the motive for the shooting is unknown. The family has also said investigators did not say what might have led to the shooting, and has said they do not know of a motive.
Police have said the suspect vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting is believed to have been a “dark-colored SUV.”
State police said they stopped a “similar vehicle that was described to be involved in the Danbury incident” on I-84 in Waterbury about an hour after the shooting. However, the vehicle and the driver were not involved in the shooting, state police said.
Police have not said whether a weapon has been recovered
Family members said Johnson loved to dance and remembered him for his smile and devotion to family. His stepmother, Tina Johnson, said Yhameek Johnson had recently graduated high school and had attended New Milford High School.
The New Milford superintendent’s office said they could not release any information about whether or not someone had been a student.
His father, Avery Johnson, said his son played football in school and also loved basketball.
“He wasn’t in any gangs, he didn’t have any criminal history, nothing,” said Tina Johnson.
Sunday’s shooting comes as communities accross Connecticut and the United States have seen an uptick in violence over the past year.
And during the memorial service to Johnson on Sunday, some family members urged the community to come together and stop the violence.
“We gotta start coming together as one, as a whole community, as family, as friends,” said Anthony Brown, Johnson’s uncle. “All the stuff that’s going in in today’s society— we don’t need that, not in Danbury, Connecticut.”
FOX61 reported Johnson’s own cousin had been shot and killed last year at the same basketball court where the vigil was held.
But shootings and homicides have been relatively rare in Danbury, a city of a little under 85,000 residents. Last year the city reported four homicidesv in total.
Police and family are urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.
To reach police, call 203-790-TIPS or email the lead investigator at J.Williams@danbury-ct.gov