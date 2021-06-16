DANBURY — One morning earlier this month, Lora Boynton was on her way to work at Danbury animal control when she spotted the body of an opossum lying by the side of Newtown Road.
Instead of passing the animal by, Boynton donned a pair of gloves she keeps in her car and went up to it. When she got closer, “I saw her belly moving,” she said in a phone interview.
She knew the mother opossum was dead, but her baby offspring were likely still alive inside their mother’s pouch.
Though the animal’s pointy nose and snaking tail can sometimes mean they’re mistaken for rodents, the Virginia opossum or possum is the only marsupial — meaning pouched animal — found in the wild in Connecticut.
Female opossums give birth to tiny young after about 13 days of gestation, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protrection. The animals are born blind and about the size of a navy bean. Once born, the offspring crawl up into an opening in the mother’s belly where they attach themselves to a teat and stay latched on for the next 80 days.
So when mother opossums are killed by passing cars, as the one Boynton found was, there’s a chance the young might survive, protected inside the mother’s pouch.
That’s where rescuers like Boynton come in, who work to save injured opossums, or inspect the pouches of recently deceased animals for surviving young.
Doing so, which is sometimes referred to as “pouch picking,” has gained more visibility thanks to posts on social media.
While Boynton said she doesn’t know of anyone else who checks possum pouches, she said she thinks “more and more” animal rescuers are becoming aware of the potential to save opossum young, in part due to social media posts.
She insists the animals get a bad rap for their looks, but are actually beneficial to have around.
“People just leave them to die because they think they’re ugly,” she said, but added that opossums “eat thousands of ticks,” without carrying tick-borne diseases themselves.
One study published in Nature noted that opossums are “poor hosts” for the bacterium that causes Lyme disease, will groom and kill off more than 5,000 ticks per hectare of land which might have otherwise gone on to carry the disease to humans.
After she found the mother possum by the roadside that June 4 morning, Boynton said she took the mother and young with her to work where she called Wildlife in Crisis, a rehabilitation center in Weston. A worker there told her she could take the young out of the mothers pouch. Inside the mother’s pouch, she found 10 small baby possums, which she pulled out — “it’s like a little suction cup,” she said — and wrapped up before taking them to the center.
In an Instagram post, Wildlife in Crisis said it’s caring for “dozens” of orphaned opossums. The organization receives hundreds of oppossums each year that are either killed by dogs are struck by cars, the post said.
Boynton said she became aware of the role opossums play years ago, when she lived in California. At the time, she noticed an oppossum in her backyard that would hiss at her when she passed near it. But after she reached out to a local oppossum society, they told her the animal was unlikely to harm her, and was just afraid.
“When frightened, opossums bare their 50 sharp teeth and hiss or growl,” DEEP notes. “However, they would rather avoid confrontation and be left alone.”
The animals will sometimes play dead when cornered.
In general, DEEP recommends leaving opposums alone if one is found in a residential yard. The animals don’t burrow or threaten pets, but may get into trash if it’s left out.
Boynton said others who want to check possums for surviving babies should make sure they’re wearing gloves. For those hesitant about handling a dead animal, she recommended calling or bringing the animal to a wildlife rescue center.
“If you don’t want to touch them, at least call somebody,” she said.