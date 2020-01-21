NEW MILFORD — The town is striving to better protect its employees in the wake of a data breach this fall and the former information technology director’s arrest Friday.
Kendrick Protzman, who served as the IT director from 2002 to 2019, is accused of releasing the personal information of current and former town employees when he was no longer an employee. The breach was discovered in October.
A woman who answered the phone at Protzman’s phone declined to comment.
“We want to protect our town employees,” Mayor Pete Bass said. “Any information that could be culled could jeopardize the employee.”
Bass wasn’t able to say what kind of personal information was found online because it is still under investigation. He added he doesn’t think any of that information was sold to anyone.
The town is offering two years of free credit card monitoring to its employees to help track and protect themselves from fraud. It would monitor their personal credit card information and alert them if anything suspicious happens. The program is covered using the town’s insurance.
Cyber security has become a priority since Bass took office. He comes from the finance sector and said he knew the importance of ensuring that employees’ information stayed protected.
New Milford’s data breach underscores the vulnerability of local municipalities to hacking and data breaches, which have crippled a number of cities and towns throughout the United States in recent years.
“Unfortunately, a lot of towns and boards of education in Connecticut have been hit with ransomware,” he said.
Ransomware attacks are when hackers encrypt a city or town’s network, locking employees out of their own computer systems. The local government then either has to pay out a ransom to get back in, or rebuild their network entirely.
Last summer, ransomware attacks crippled the computer systems in the school districts in Middletown, Wolcott, Wallingford and New Haven, all over the course of six weeks.
The impact of the attacks varied, but included preventing school personnel from accessing lesson plans, student records, and online dashboards.
Nationally, ransomware attacks have become a threat to city and local governments.
Last May, the city of Baltimore was hit by an attack that took out police email systems and prevented residents from making payments with a credit or debit card online, the Baltimore Sun reported.
The city ultimately paid out $6 million in repairs to their network infrastructure in the wake of the attack.
Bass didn’t want that to happen in New Milford and so brought on David Watson this summer to be the new IT director and tasked him with completing an audit of the town’s technology infrastructure.
The audit was completed by a third party company that specializes in cyber security.
Watson is rolling out some of the recommendations from the audit, which Bass said will be an ongoing effort.
Bass said this was the first time the town had done an audit of the IT infrastructure and plans to make it an annual event.
“It’s just like we would do an audit on our finances every year,” Bass said. “We’re going to do it on our IT infrastructure so we don’t have any loopholes.”
This breach was found as part of a third party audit of the town’s infrastructure. The town’s police department, which is handling the investigation, is also well versed in cyber crimes.
“They have pretty extensive training with cyber security, especially the detectives,” Bass said.
Protzman is set to appear in court on Thursday. He’s charged with eight counts of third-degree computer crime and 41 counts of fifth-degree computer crime.