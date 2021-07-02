The delta variant appears to be gaining a foothold in the state, even as COVID infections and hospitalizations remain low overall, according to the latest data.
Several nations around the world have tightened pandemic restrictions in response to the variant, which is thought to be more transmissible than the strain widely circulating in the U.S.
The delta strain comprised 13.6 percent of samples from positive test kits researchers at The Yale School of Public Health and Jackson Laboratory surveyed in the past week, up more than 11 percent from the previous week.
The overall number of cases detected in the state still remains small compared with other variants. As of Thursday, 48 cases of delta, a strain first detected in India, have been confirmed in Connecticut. In contrast, 3,302 cases of the alpha strain, first detected in the U.K., have been found in Connecticut. That alpha variant has remained the dominant strain in the U.S., and comprised half the cases tested by researchers in the past week through genomic sequencing.
Nathan Grubaugh, who heads the sequencing efforts at the Yale School of Public Health, offered a caveat that the estimates are “noisy” because of the low sample of sequenced cases. That’s because the state has fewer infections overall for researchers to examine, “which is a good problem to have,” he wrote in a tweet Thursday.
Infections overall remained low Friday, with 89 new cases reported statewide out of 15,013, a positivity rate of 0.59 percent. Hospitalizations rose by five, bringing the total to 42, while the death toll remained flat at 8,279.
The delta strain has pushed officials in Israel, Australia and others across Europe to tighten travel restrictions. In California’s Los Angeles County, officials this week recommended everyone wear a mask at indoor public settings — including those who are vaccinated. The announcement stopped short of a new mask mandate.
Gov. Ned Lamont’s office and the state Department of Public Health did not immediately respond when asked whether the state would consider issuing a similar recommendation in Connecticut.
The state still has universal masking for vaccinated and un-vaccinated people in some settings, such as courthouses, taxis, public transit, hospitals, health care centers and congregate settings. People who are not yet fully vaccinated are still required to wear a mask indoors, though most businesses are using the honor system.
Experts believe the vaccines provide good protection against the delta variant. Researchers in the U.K., where delta has become the dominant strain in new cases, found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was still highly effective. U.K. researchers found the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been approved in the U.S., also provided good protection.
This week, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson said their vaccines protected against the variant.
Connecticut, and the rest of the northeast, is among the most heavily vaccinated areas in the nation, with more than 67 percent of residents having received at least one dose and nearly 61 percent fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker.
But pockets of low vaccination rates still exist in Connecticut, despite wide availability of vaccine. Lower uptake of vaccines is still seen in the far eastern part of the state and some of Connecticut’s largest cities, according to state data. Vaccine demand overall has dropped off, with the state administering a fraction of the doses it did in early April when vaccinations peaked.
Thursday’s report from Yale and Jackson Laboratory showed the iota strain comprised just over 18 percent of cases sequenced, with no change from the previous week. The strain, first detected in New York last fall, is considered a variant of interest, rather than a variant of concern like alpha and delta.