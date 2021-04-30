Litchfield (06759)

Today

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. High around 60F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.