More than a month after Connecticut rolled back its COVID-19 restrictions amid waning cases and wide availability of vaccines, state data still shows vaccinations are lagging in some communities.
As in previous weeks, the largest gaps in vaccination include rural communities in the eastern parts of the state in Windham and New London counties, as well as Connecticut’s largest cities.
In Mansfield, Sterling, Hartford, Thompson and Bridgeport, less than 40 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, and less than 46 percent of residents have received at least one dose. In Mansfield, less than 35 percent of residents have received at least one dose— far below the state average and making it the least-vaccinated community in the state.
The data shows underserved communities are also more likely to be under-vaccinated. Of the 10 lowest-vaccinated municipalities by residents who have received at least one shot, seven are noted as having at least one high social vulnerability index census tract.
In underserved ZIP codes prioritized for vaccination by the state, 50.57 percent of residents have initiated vaccination as of this week, according to the state data. Among residents of all other ZIP codes, the number is 63.34 percent.
Meanwhile, in Canaan, a town of a little more than 1,000 residents in northern Litchfield County, about 98 percent of residents are at least partly vaccinated, while almost 87 percent are fully vaccinated as of this week.
In Salisbury, Lyme, Old Saybrook and Kent, more than 80 percent of residents are at least partly vaccinated as well.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 rose slightly in Connecticut on Thursday, as infections and the state’s one-day positivity rate remained low.
Five more hospitalizations increased the statewide total to 34. There were 153 new infections found out of 30,775 tests for a daily positivity rate of 0.5 percent. Three more fatalities brought the state’s official death toll to 8,274.
On the state’s color-coded map showing levels of infections in each municipality, only three communities — Prospect, Bolton and Somers — were highlighted yellow, meaning there were more than five cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.
The low infection rate comes as 2.2 million residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while just over 2 million are fully vaccinated, according to the governor’s office.
But vaccinations around the state are waning, mirroring a national trend. Last week, the state administered 61,673 doses, down 30 percent from the week before, according to state data. The number is less than the vaccinations administered during the first week of January, when the supply of vaccines was still limited.
And on Tuesday, the Biden administration acknowledged the country would not reach the president’s goal of having 70 percent of adults nationwide at least partly vaccinated by July 4.
As of Thursday, about 65.7 percent of U.S. adults received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The drop in vaccinations comes as new variants of the disease are circulating in the U.S., including the Delta strain first detected in India that is believed to be more transmissible.
Dr. Sten Vermund, dean of the Yale School Of Public Health, said there is “no doubt” that communities with low vaccination rates are at a higher risk from variants than the original strain of the virus.
“While new case rates are low now, they will climb in the future if we do not achieve herd immunity with about 80 (percent) vaccine coverage rates,” Vermund wrote in an email.
He said the greatest risk will come during flu season, which lasts from Thanksgiving to late March.
“Nearly all respiratory viruses are circulating with higher efficiency at this time, including coronaviruses, influenza, and cold viruses,” Vermund said.
A study out of the U.K., where the variant has become the dominant strain, this week shows the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appears to work against it.
Some public health experts say people who are vaccinated should not be concerned.
“If you’re vaccinated, the most important thing you can do right now is go live your best life and make up for lost time,” Andy Slavitt, former senior advisor on the Biden administration’s COVID response, tweeted. “There are far greater threats in your life than the Delta variant.”
For those who haven’t been vaccinated, “keep monitoring Delta,” he wrote.