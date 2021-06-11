THOMASTON – Resident Henry Osowiecki says that he will never forget how. while he was serving in Vietnam during the war, everyone “depended on each other.”
Now, Osowiecki was recently thanked for his service with a special honor bestowed on the Vietnam veteran, who served in major battles in 1966 and 1968.
Osowiecki, who is the commander of American Legion Post 44 in Bantam, appeared surprised when his longtime friend and fellow veteran John Secor recently visited him at his office in Thomaston, and then asked him to come outside where a small crowd included Post 44 and Post 27 vets, Osowiecki’s family members, a Thomaston police officer, Thomaston First Selectman Edmond Mone and employees of his business, Henry M. Osowiecki & Sons Shop on Clay Street.
Osowiecki and Caroline, his wife of 53 years, were ushered to outdoor chairs, where he said, “I don’t know what this is all about.”
Secor, who is first vice commander of Post 44, spoke to the crowd about a comparison to Union Col. Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, famous from the battle of Little Round Top. On July 2, 1863, in southern Pennsylvania, Chamberlain led his 20th Maine Regiment in a famous counterattack of the Civil War. After running out of ammunition, he instructed his soldiers to use their bayonets against the Rebel army, thus winning the Battle of Gettysburg, Secor said. The toll was great: 100 of his 300 men died in battle. Secor said Chamberlain himself was wounded six times during his service.
Secor said the parallel to Osowiecki was that his friend, who served as a staff sergeant in the 12th Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Army, was wounded four times and his commanding officer depended on him for “dangerous or dirty” missions. He noted that Osowiecki was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious service and valor.
Osowiecki returned home from Vietnam after receiving four Purple Hearts for wounds incurred in fighting that took the lives of 44 men in his regiment.
Secor introduced Jane Dougherty, one of two state of Connecticut coordinators for the Quilts of Valor program, which began in 2003 when Catherine Roberts’ son Nat was deployed in Iraq. Dougherty said Roberts had a dream about a young soldier in utter despair, then imagined him wrapped in a quilt, where his whole demeanor changed from despair to hope and well-being.
On her web page, Roberts notes: “The model appeared simple: Have a volunteer team who would donate their time and materials to make a quilt. One person would piece the top and the other would quilt it. I saw the name for this special quilt. It was a Quilt of Valor that unequivocally says, ‘Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.’”
Dougherty said each quilt is personal for the recipients, with their name on it, and as many as 20 people could have taken part in the quilt to be awarded to Osowiecki. Included in the quilt was a patch depicting the Bronze Star, one for the Purple Hearts, and one for his 12th Infantry Regiment. Secor and Osowiecki’s grandson Jacob Roloff spread the quilt open and his wife Caroline helped to wrap it around him.
Osowiecki said Sunday he was thrilled, and shocked, with the ceremony and the quilt, shaking his head and saying “This is all wonderful.”
He shared that 44 men in his era of service were killed in battle and acknowledged that he was lucky to have survived to receive four Purple Hearts.
“My two years serving in the Vietnam War was a bonding experience that I will never forget since we all depended on each other,” he said.
Secor said Post 44 holds a Veteran of the Month program that honors a different veteran on the first Saturday of each month, using his Burial Flag, which is then flown from the center flag pole at the “All Wars Memorial” in Bantam for a month.