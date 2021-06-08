DEEP: Body recovered from Winchester Lake near overturned canoe

WINCHESTER — The body of a person reported missing Monday night was recovered from Winchester Lake on Tuesday morning, according to state officials.
Environmental Conservation Police with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to Winchester Lake after fire officials alerted the agency that crews recovered a male body near an overturned canoe, according to Will Healey, a spokesman for DEEP.
The person’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin, Healey said.
He said the person had been reported missing to Winchester police on Monday night. His vehicle was found near the Winchester Lake boat launch.
Winsted Fire Department Chief James Lagassie said Tuesday that police were initially investigating a report of a “lost person.”
“He was expected to be home at a certain time, and he wasn’t,” Lagassie said. “Police looked for him last night, until it got dark, and when day broke and they could see, that’s when they found him. We were called to the lake at that point to help.”
Firefighters helped remove the body from the water, Lagassie said. State police investigators and EnCon officers also were at the scene Tuesday morning.
“As far as the fire department’s concerned, we’re done, and the only ones that might still be at the scene are the state police and DEEP,” Lagassie said.
The fire chief said he did not know the victim, and said he was awaiting a followup report from Winchester Police Chief William Fitzgerald Jr. for more information.
The state’s chief medical examiner will determine the individual’s cause and manner of death, Healey said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.