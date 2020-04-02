On a nice, normal day, Dave Carroll, 27 of Stratford, would typically head back to his native Bridgeport to shoot hoops on an outdoor basketball court.
“I’m always in the ‘Port. I’m always playing ball,” Carroll said.
While Carroll’s passion is sinking a ball through a net, 80-something year old Bob Schneider of Trumbull loves hitting balls over one, playing indoor tennis in the winter, then transitioning this time of year outdoors. He and his friends also grab breakfast afterward.
“It’s all part of the camaraderie,” Schneider said.
When camaraderie was allowed. The 6-foot minimum social distancing required to fight the coronavirus pandemic has forced state and local governments to place more and more restrictions on what residents like Carroll and Schneider do outdoors. On Wednesday state parks took the hit, and as the state announced capacity limits.
With schools and many workplaces, stores and attractions closed, elected officials have on the one hand encouraged home bound constituents to get outside. The challenge has been keeping them apart, leading to even more lost freedoms and norms.
The mayors of Stamford, Norwalk, Bridgeport, Danbury and New Haven recently took actions to limit or shutter access to fields, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts, though, depending on the municipality, many local parks in the state remain open for individual activities.
“For decades we have had people living in multi-family housing in apartments, condos, public housing and they need a place to get out and breath from time to time, and that’s one of the functions of our parks,” said Stamford Mayor David Martin.
In Greenwich, First Selectman Fred Camillo initially tried to keep that town’s parks and beaches open. But then on March 21, an estimated 8,433 visitors packed Greenwich Point. The following day Camillo ordered those public spaces shut down, and warned violators faced citations for trespassing or “more severe criminal sanctions.”
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim on Wednesday in his daily Facebook address on the pandemic noted his just-enacted limitations on recreation — closed playgrounds and chained basketball hoops — were unpopular and “we got a lot of calls. There’s no leeway on this.”
“I’ve spoken to the chief about breaking up soccer games, breaking up basketball games,” Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton said Tuesday evening on Facebook. “We may actually take the extreme measure of closing our city parks ... if we can’t follow social distancing rules that are out there”
On Tuesday Gov. Ned Lamont voiced his own personal struggles with allowing people to continue to enjoy the outdoors when some are still doing it in groups or when specific areas become too crowded.
“I’ve been a little reluctant to close our big (state) parks because it’s one of the few outlets that people have,” Lamont said. “It’s a relief. I do worry about going by the basketball hoops where I’ll see, you know, sometimes 15 kids having a game. So I think we’ve got to be a lot stricter on some of these places where people tend to congregate.”
Hours later, the governor and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced plans to limit parking capacity at certain state parks and to prohibit walk-in visitors who leave their vehicles outside of already filled lots.
Eric Hammerling is executive director of the Connecticut Forest and Park Association, which has for weeks been urging residents to enjoy fresh air, but responsibly, so they do not ruin it for everyone else and force more draconian rules or closures.
The association has been educating the public that, while Connecticut has some well-known parks, the state contains over 3,000 miles of recreational trails and 250,000 acres of parks, forests and wildlife management areas for people to get out and spread out.
Hammerling credited state officials for “really making every effort to keep places open.”
“Even the (governor’s and DEEP’s) recent announcements were focused on those places that get the most traffic and have the most opportunity for not allowing for social distancing,’ Hammerling said. “But there’s been great pains to still say there are many, many places that are open and could be used. But just be smart.”
Hammerling hoped that as the state and local cities and towns try to manage access to their public lands, they work together to ensure “it’ s not putting undo burdens on other, nearby facilities” and shifting social distancing problems from one area to another.
Joel Rein, who lives near the Greenwich side of the Mianus River State Park, with portions jointly owned by that town, Stamford and Connecticut, said it it appears people are making an effort to stay apart and the site has not been overrun.
“It’s being used, and used regularly. But people are keeping their distances, and getting off the trail to let others pass,” he said.
Further east on the shoreline in Branford, First Selectman Jamie Cosgrove said there had been a lot of activity on the courts and playgrounds throughout town. “However, we responded by removing the basketball hoops and posting the closure of playgrounds and courts. We feel this is a necessary measure to promote social distancing and to help slow the spread of the virus.”
Woodbridge First Selectwoman Beth Heller said that through several means she has “continually reminded folks to adhere to best practices regarding social distancing.”
“The governor has requested that people stay a minimum of 6 feet apart and he has, through an executive order, banned congregated groups of five or more,” Heller said. “For the most part, Woodbridge residents have done a great job, and are heeding the warnings.”
But the town also posted signs regarding these warnings, she said.
“Our dog park, playgrounds, tennis courts, and the popular Fitzgerald walking trail remain open. We are also keeping our community garden open. It would be difficult if not impossible to close the trails in the woods and we do not have a beach here,” Heller said. “I know how important it is to get outside and be active, especially during these stressful times.”
“We are all trying to keep us safe, stop the spread, and save lives.”
For the most part, Guilford also has not received reports of large outdoor gatherings, according to First Selectman Matt Hoey.
Some folks did raise questions about small groups of kids playing basketball, Hoey said. In response, the town removed hoops from the courts, he said.
North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda said since he ordered town playgrounds and parks closed, North Haven has seen some groups congregating, but with frequent police drive-by patrols in these areas, the congregating has lessened.
Freda said when police ask people to disperse, they do.
Before the parks closed, Freda said a lot of people were gathering outside at parks, which is why he decided to close them.
“This was a very difficult decision but in the interest of public safety, we had to,” he said. “Everything we know about this virus, as insidious as it is, it has its own weakness and fragility — it needs people to survive. When people aren’t congregating, it doesn’t have a chance to spread.”
Orange First Selectman James Zeoli said the town has not had any problems with congregating to date.
“The Fairgrounds walk track and surrounding area are getting a lot of visitors, but all seem to be distancing,” he said.
“I believe most people are respecting the distancing guidelines. Town services are still covered and essential staff are working however, people are calling in or emailing mostly, but there are still a few stubborn people that feel the need to walk in and that is strongly discouraged,” Zeoli said.
The hunt for open space has lead some towns, like Monroe on Wednesday, to establish resident-only restrictions. Monroe First Selectman Ken Kellogg announced that until further notice non-residents could not park at Wolfe Park and Great Hollow Lake.
On Tuesday Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice, in a stern statement on her town’s website, wrote officials were “beyond frustrated with the continued use of closed recreation facilities by adults, teens and children” and pledged stiffer enforcement. She did not specifically target non-residents.
Vanderslice ordered all playing fields, playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts and the high school track closed in mid-March.
Other areas, like Middletown, as of Wednesday said they were not experiencing the same issues.
Middletown Public Works Director William Russo said, “Our parks are closed, our playscapes are closed, but I see people walking, running. ... They’re really using this 6-foot social distance recommendation.”
Limits on social interaction are being heeded, he said. “The people in Middletown are taking this as seriously as we have to take it. A lot of people are staying home.”
Pat Kidney Field, Harbor Park and the Westlake Drive and Mattabesset Bike and Walking Trail are among recreation options well-used from sunrise to sundown, Russo said. “The track is very popular because you can distance yourself from people and get exercise in. I don’t see groups of people. I see everybody separated. We really have to take this thing seriously and keep our social distance.”
“We encourage any exercise people want to do, but at the same time, everything goes back to social distances. If you want to sit down there in your lawn chair and you’re away from everybody, those are safe practices,” said Russo.
Jill Strawn is a retired psychiatric, mental health and nursing educator living in New Haven. Strawn said allowing people to get outside during the current coronavirus crisis is “critical,” particularly those who need that freedom to cope with anxiety and depression, or for people seeking a spiritual connection with houses of worship shuttered.
“I think that closing parks and closing beaches just is gonna create more mental health problems,” Strawn said.
Stamford Acting Police Chief Thomas Wuennemann said, “We are starting to see a slight increase in calls reporting emotionally disturbed persons, and we are concerned that may happen with domestic incidents. We’re doing our best to not close the parks.”
Back in Stratford, Carroll misses playing basketball, but understood the health reasons behind Bridgeport’s closing its courts.
“People are dying. ... It would be selfish saying we should all be playing, sweating together like usual,” Carroll said. And, he added, trying to encourage individual hoop usage would not help because “everyone is gonna be hogging one rim.”
But, Carroll feared, “These kids, they’re gonna get in trouble if you take away the sports. ... Boredom breeds problems.”
And Trumbull’s Schneider admitted he has struggled with the ban on tennis when “you’re 6 feet apart mostly all the time.”
“But we have to stay with caution. And the bigger picture is it’s not the right thing to do,” Schneider said.
Schneider’s family owns and runs the Jimmy’s clothing and footwear store in downtown Bridgeport.
“My new routine is I go to Seaside Park (in Bridgeport),” Schneider said. “That’s my savior. Beautiful Seaside Park.”