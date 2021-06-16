DEEP police will hand out donated life jackets on Candlewood Lake

Boaters on Candlewood Lake this summer may get a life jacket handed to them by environmental protection police, thanks to a donation from a private foundation.
The Emily Catherine Fedorko Foundation donated a number of Coast Guard-approved life jackets in different sizes to the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the agency said through a press release.
The foundation was started by parents Pam and Joe Fedorko, who lost their 16-year-old daughter in a water-tubing accident on Long Island Sound in 2014.
Officers with DEEP’s Environmental Conservation police force will hand out the life jackets from the foundation on Candlewood Lake, the press release said.
“From the start of the foundation, a main area of focus has been to make sure boaters have the right life jacket protection. It’s not a protective device if it’s not worn,” Joe Fedorko said in a statement. “The orange life vests are a requirement and serve a great importance in an emergency, however, with today’s technology we have much better options.”
In Connecticut, boaters are required to have a life jacket on board for every person, and must wear a life jacket from Oct. 1 through May 31. Operators and passengers of jetskis or other “personal watercraft” are also required to wear a life jacket at all times, as are children under the age of 13, unless they are below deck.
DEEP noted that so far this boating season, three people in paddlecraft have died— none of whom were wearing a lifejacket.